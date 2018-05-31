Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo traveled to Shinnecock Inlet Thursday morning to witness work for the construction of an artificial reef off the coast of Hampton Bays.

The work includes dropping 885 tons of material from the dismantled Tappan Zee Bridge and scuttling an old canal vessel called The Reliable.

Material is being placed in an area 85 feet deep 2 miles from shore in 35 acres of sea bottom. Six reefs are being constructed this year out of a planned 12.

“It’s going to change literally the shoreline around Long Island,” Cuomo said. It also will foster fishing industries by creating new fish habitats and diving opportunities, Cuomo said.