CVS apologizes to transgender woman for prescription denial
PHOENIX — Drugstore chain CVS is apologizing to an Arizona transgender woman who says she was denied a hormone prescription by a pharmacist.
The company apologized on social media Friday saying the pharmacist is no longer an employee.
CVS says it has a history of supporting LGBTQ rights, helping to develop a guide for pharmacy care for gay, lesbian and transgender customers.
The apology comes after Hilde Hall shared her experience on the American Civil Liberties Union's website.
Hall says a pharmacist in the Phoenix suburb of Fountain Hills made her feel humiliated last April.
She says she left a complaint with a CVS corporate office several times.
CVS says the lack of response was an unintentional oversight.
Hall says she hopes CVS will make nondiscrimination policies more public.
