Suffolk has hired a New York City consulting firm to conduct a “cyber-checkup” to determine vulnerabilities in the county’s information technology network and make recommendations on how to protect the system from attacks, officials announced Monday.

Suffolk is the first municipality in New York state to conduct security exercise to evaluate network weaknesses and develop responses to cyberattacks, County Executive Steve Bellone said during a news conference in Hauppauge.

“This is a very serious matter,” Bellone said. “Cybersecurity, cyberattacks, these threats, these vulnerabilities are real, and this is not a theoretical issue, this is not an academic exercise we are engaged in here. We have seen these attacks in real time, in municipalities across this country, we’ve seen it around the globe.”

Bellone said the county will pay RedLand Strategies, a firm led by former state senator and New York Deputy Secretary for Public Safety Michael A.L. Balboni, $55,000 to conduct the five-month assessment, which will focus on Suffolk police, fire and rescue services and the county’s Department of Information Technology. Palo Alto Networks, a Santa Clara, California, cybersecurity firm, will assist in the review.

Hackers activated 196 emergency sirens in Dallas in April 2017 and a ransomware attack deleted 30 million files from the Sacramento regional transit system.

Suffolk County has not suffered any significant breaches in its information network, but communities around the world have been threatened by cyberattacks. Baltimore’s 911 system was disrupted for about 17 hours in March 2018 by hackers. Atlanta municipal court computers were unable to retrieve files and police officers were forced to write reports and book inmates by hand after the city’s information network was attacked that same month.

“There is attempts on an everyday basis as it relates to compromising the network here at the county,” said Suffolk Department of Information Technology Commissioner Scott Mastellon. “We have a number of different components, technology, appliances, people, personnel, policies and procedures that are in place to try to thwart that. I will tell you we have on a regular basis thwarted those types of attacks.”