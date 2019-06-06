Three men who survived D-Day 75 years ago are being honored at a ceremony at the Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony Brook University.

U.S. Army veterans Philip DiMarco, 97, and Frank DePergola, 96, and U.S. Navy veteran Charles Cino, 92, will be among about a hundred veterans to be recognized Thursday morning.

DiMarco and DePergola will receive the New York State Conspicuous Service Cross. Cino will get the New York State Medal for Merit.

Seven other World War II veterans ranging in age from 94 to 99 are expected to attend another ceremony at noon Thursday at the Museum of American Armor in Old Bethpage.

D-Day ushered forth the pivotal Allied invasion of northwest Europe, forcing an increasingly beleaguered Nazi Germany to defend a western front as the Soviet Union advanced from the east. Although another 11 months of fighting would remain, the successful Allied push foretold the downfall of the Third Reich.

Beginning in the predawn hours of that leaden day, 5,000 ships streamed across the English Channel toward a heavily fortified 50-mile stretch of exposed beaches. They disgorged about 160,000 American, English and Canadian troops.

Many fell to German machine guns that began firing the moment Allied landing craft opened their protective doors. More than a few drowned far from the beach, pulled under by the weight of their gear. Within hours, more than 4,000 Allied troops were killed, according to the National D-Day Memorial.

Through Aug. 21, 1944, the Allies landed more than 2 million men in northern France and suffered more than 226,000 killed, wounded or missing, according to the U.S. government. German losses included nearly 450,000 killed, wounded or captured. As many as 20,000 French civilians died.

Long Island sent its share of men into the fray. Many of those who attended D-Day commemorations a year ago have since died. The few remaining survivors, all past 90, were mere teenagers on that day.