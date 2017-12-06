TODAY'S PAPER
Long Islanders head to Washington for DACA rally

By Newsday
Long Islanders rallied in Washington on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, to urge Congress to pass a "clean" Dream Act and to extend Temporary Protected Status for immigrants.

Photo Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Long Islanders participate in a demonstration Dec. 6, 2017, in Washington to urge Congress to pass a "clean" Dream Act.

Photo Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Joseph Brooks, 10, of Ronkonkoma, joins other Long Islanders during a protest on Dec. 6, 2017, in Washington to urge Congress to pass a "clean" Dream Act.

Photo Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Protesters from across the country rally Dec. 6, 2017, in Washington to urge Congress to pass a "clean" Dream Act.

Photo Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Vanessa Rojana of Bridgehampton joins fellow Long Islanders at a rally Dec. 6, 2017, in Washington to urge Congress to pass a "clean" Dream Act.

Photo Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Dulce Rojas, left, and Sepa Mujer organized a group of Long Islanders on a trip to Washington to join protesters from across the country Dec. 6, 2017, to urge Congress to pass a "clean" Dream Act.

Photo Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Long Islanders and protesters from across the country rally Dec. 6, 2017, in Washington to urge Congress to pass a "clean" Dream Act.

Photo Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Demonstrators from across the country rally Dec. 6, 2017, in Washington to urge Congress to pass a "clean" Dream Act.

Photo Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Demonstrators from across the country rally Dec. 6, 2017, in Washington to urge Congress to pass a "clean" Dream Act.

