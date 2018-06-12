What's the best site for storing your passwords?
As password programs go, Dashlane has a lot going for it compared to competitors like Password Keeper. Dashlane will generate complex passwords, remember them and store sign-on fields as they’re typed.
Like Dashlane, Password Keeper will remember user names and passwords, but it takes a bit more effort to record the passwords and actually fill in the fields, and it doesn’t always work. With Dashlane, you enter your password once per bootup. Keeper requires a master password each time Microsoft Edge (the browser it supports) is launched. Both support second-factor authorization using dvices like YubiKey, a tiny USB that’s programmed easily on a PC or Mac. The master password is entered, followed by inserting the YubiKey.
When Dashlane works, it's excellent. When a problem occurs, be prepared. Dashlane’s tech support — offered by email and chat only — can be problematic. Perhaps there’s a language issue, but the technicians have difficulty understanding reports, for example, like when the master sign-on doesn't work. That problem took about a week of back and forth with technicians— third-level support wasn’t much better than primary support. At one point it took submiting a photo and drivers license along with a string of numbers to help recover the working master password.
Using Password Keeper during the interim was a hassle that called for inserting all sign-ons.
Most password programs—including LastPass, KeePass and Sticky Password —have free versions. It pays to try them out and see which one is the best fit for your needs..
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.