What's the best site for storing your passwords?

As password programs go, Dashlane has a lot going for it compared to competitors like Password Keeper. Dashlane will generate complex passwords, remember them and store sign-on fields as they’re typed.

Like Dashlane, Password Keeper will remember user names and passwords, but it takes a bit more effort to record the passwords and actually fill in the fields, and it doesn’t always work. With Dashlane, you enter your password once per bootup. Keeper requires a master password each time Microsoft Edge (the browser it supports) is launched. Both support second-factor authorization using dvices like YubiKey, a tiny USB that’s programmed easily on a PC or Mac. The master password is entered, followed by inserting the YubiKey.

When Dashlane works, it's excellent. When a problem occurs, be prepared. Dashlane’s tech support — offered by email and chat only — can be problematic. Perhaps there’s a language issue, but the technicians have difficulty understanding reports, for example, like when the master sign-on doesn't work. That problem took about a week of back and forth with technicians— third-level support wasn’t much better than primary support. At one point it took submiting a photo and drivers license along with a string of numbers to help recover the working master password.

Using Password Keeper during the interim was a hassle that called for inserting all sign-ons.

Most password programs—including LastPass, KeePass and Sticky Password —have free versions. It pays to try them out and see which one is the best fit for your needs..