Top photos from around LI, NYC from December 2020

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

For Louis Felix, 56, of Patchogue, Friday's mild weather help put some pep in his step as he did a 10-minute workout on the cardio walker machine at Shorefront Park in Patchogue on Dec. 11. Felix, who recently had bypass surgery, tries to work out at least six days a week on the park's various exercise machines.

MakomNY members, left to right, Jesse Mair, 14, and his mom Wendy Mair of Syosset, add candles to the top of the "Giant Can Can Menorah" in the driveway of Rabbi Deborah Bravo on Dec. 13 in Woodbury. The food is from generous donations of more than a thousand items from the community which will be donated to a local food bank.

Paul Webber, of Sayville, takes a quick break from a walk with his Schnoodle Heidi, along Main Street in Sayville on Dec. 11. The mild weather brought the two outside. "It's good for the both of us," Webber said.

Members of the engineering department put together a menorah while Rabbi Hillel Fox watches in front of North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset on Dec. 9.

Ken Stier, left, Chris Stier, Joanne Stier, Serenity Stier, 14, Ashley Stier, Thomas Taravella, and Storm Stier, 6, in front of holiday display at the Stier family home in St James on Dec. 11.

A man weathers the cold snowy weather while running on Shore Road in Port Washington on Dec. 9.

Bundled up for the cold, two women walk along the boardwalk at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park on Dec. 7.

A seagull is pictured through a traffic drum at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park on Dec. 7.

Stan and Jordana Levine's home on Highland Avenue Dec. 11. The outside of the Levine home is entirely covered by Hanukkah decorations for the Festival of Lights.

Marsha Elowsky holds a carved wooden portrait of her late husband, Joseph, and the menorah he made. Joseph recently died of COVID-19 after nearly 64 years of marriage,

Fans of John Lennon gather at Strawberry Fields in Central Park on Dec. 8, the anniversary of his fatal shooting, in Manhattan.

Bridgett Whiteside of Port Washington gets a kiss from Red, a friendly dog (not her dog) at the Christopher Morley Dog Park in Roslyn on Dec. 8.

The Laredo Brazos lift boat operating in the waters off the coast of Smith Point Park in Shirley on the evening of Dec. 1.

Suzzanne Serino, manager at Duryea's Flower Shop, assembles wreaths at Otto's Sea Grill in Freeport on Dec. 3, where Duryea's Flower Shop has set up temporary space after the storefront had a fire several weeks ago.

Scenes from the annual "Dropping of the Roses" Pearl Harbor Anniversary Memorial Ceremony at The American Airpower Museum on Dec. 7, the 79th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the U.S. Navy Fleet based at Pearl Harbor.

Joe Giordano of St. James fishes in the serene waters off of Cordwood Park in St. James on the afternoon of Dec. 3.

Photos of the light displays at the Smith Point Holiday Light Show, sponsored by the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County. The drive-thru celebration is displayed at Smith Point Park in Shirley on Dec. 1.

Vivienne Munnelly, 5, of West Hempstead gets an assist from her dad, Sean, as she rides her bike on a path in Hempstead Lake State Park on Dec. 6.

Bishop Wilbert Ingram of West Hempstead gets tested for COVID-19 at the new drive-thru rapid testing site at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside on Dec. 1. The Town of Hempstead announced a grant to open the free drive-thru rapid COVID-19 test in hopes that the initiative will help protect community from the virus's impending second wave.

Dr. William C. Gehrhardt, medical director at the Dolan Family Health Center, administers a COVID-19 test at the center in Greenlawn Dec. 1. Free COVID-19 testing is currently being provided by Northwell Health, Suffolk County and the Town of Huntington.

A firefighter keeps an eye on a fire intentionally set to demonstrate how quickly a dry Christmas tree could ignite. It took this fire at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage on Dec. 1 approximately 90 seconds to engulf the entire mock room and all its contents, including furniture. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran joined county fire officials to offer tips for a safe holiday season, stressing the importance of hydrating natural trees and checking for damaged lights and electrical cords.

People line up in the rain to get inside the City MD in Commack Dec. 14.