Nassau and Suffolk counties have the largest individual groups of government employees in the state outside of New York City — and the highest payrolls, state comptroller data show.

When average salaries for full-timers who qualify for pensions are compared, four small Long Island villages make the top 15, along with Long Island judges and the Nassau Interim Finance Authority.

The four villages, Kings Point, Oyster Bay Cove, Old Brookville, and Sands Point, paid average annual salaries ranging from a low of $137,210 in Sands Point to a high of $160,451 in Kings Point.

Nassau judges’ pay surpassed those paychecks, averaging $176,430 a year – about $10,000 more than their Suffolk peers received.

The watchdogs at the Nassau Interim Finance Authority rounded out the top 15 with an average salary of $135,472.

Along with high-ranking salaries, Nassau and Suffolk counties have the most former employees drawing pensions, and account for the largest total amount of pension payments in the state system.

Eight governmental units on Long Island are among the top 16 in the state for average pensions paid. Four of those are villages: Kensington, Sands Point, Old Brookville and Old Westbury. You can find the payroll and pension databases, both for individuals and government bodies, at newsday.com/data.

The pension data, like the salary data, does not include New York City employees or any local part-time or seasonal governmental employees who would not be eligible for a state pension. The information, which is public, was obtained from the state comptroller’s office through a Freedom of Information Law request.

Contrasting compensation for Long Island public sector workers with their peers in similar counties outside New York, such as Maryland’s Montgomery County, suggests Nassau and Suffolk have inflated salaries, said E.J. McMahon of the Empire Center for Public Policy, an Albany-based, fiscally conservative think tank.

However, comparing Long Island’s public pay to other parts of New York, such as Buffalo, does not support that conclusion, after adjusting for the cost of living, said John A. Rizzo, a Stony Brook University economics professor and chief economist for the Long Island Association trade group.

And he noted the large number of lower paid workers on Long Island, in the leisure and hospitality industry, for example, can make the average private sector pay appear misleadingly low.

In comparing public to private sector pay, “You can find examples that cut in both directions,” said Rizzo. Referring to government workers, he continued: “There is no systemic, consistent evidence that they are overpaid.”

McMahon compared Nassau and Suffolk to Montgomery, a wealthy Washington, D.C. suburb, as the three counties share fairly liberal policies, strong public unions, and a high cost of living.

Yet Montgomery’s teachers, “at every step of the salary scale … make 20 to 30 percent less than on Long Island,” he said.

Long Island teachers are among the country’s best-paid, McMahon said. “Median teachers’ salaries are in the six figures, and that is not for somebody at the end of their career but in mid-career.”

The Mineola Union Free School District’s top pay – received by one teacher – is around $154,000, the data show.

Long Island’s police forces also won some of the highest pay in the nation through decades of binding arbitration, he said. And “By suburban standards, you have large police forces at the county and at the local level – despite having large county forces.”

On average, Port Washington police are paid $129,694, the data show.

Economists largely agree housing drives the cost of living.

Montgomery’s cost of living is less than Nassau’s but higher than Suffolk’s, according to Speling’s Best Places, a data website. It pegs the Maryland county’s median home price at $414,400 and its cost of living at almost 43 percent higher than the U.S. average.

Nassau’s median home price is $479,400, and the cost of living is almost 61 percent above the U.S. average, Speling’s says.

Comparable figures for Suffolk are: $344,500 and just under 35 percent.

To Rizzo, however, the “most relevant” comparisons are made between large cities around the state.

A worker would need almost a $105,000 paycheck in Nassau’s Hempstead to match $68,000 of compensation in Buffalo because the cost of living is so much lower upstate, he calculated.

For Suffolk’s Brookhaven, the equivalent compensation is almost $108,000, he said.