The nightmare that began Sunday night in Las Vegas continues for Tina Frost, 27.

The daughter of Rich Frost, a 1974 Massapequa High School graduate, remains in a coma, according to an online fundraiser for her.

On Sunday, Tina Frost was one of the hundreds of victims wounded in Stephen Paddock’s shooting rampage at a Las Vegas country music festival.

One of his shots destroyed Frost’s right eye. Surgeons were forced to remove that eye — and part of her skull.

Her recovery, as often is the case with brain injuries, is clouded with unknowns.

“It’s unclear,” said Amy Klinger, of Potomac, Maryland, a family friend and spokeswoman.

“The window is wide open as to what may be,” Klinger said by telephone.

Frost, an Ernst & Young accountant who lives in San Diego, has youth and vigor on her side — along with family, friends and countless well-wishers from her employer’s offices around the world, all hoping for her swift and complete recovery.

Her mother, Mary Watson Moreland, takes comfort in her daughter’s signs of awareness, such as struggling when the nurses move her in the intensive care unit.

“Tina puts up a good amount of resistance showing us she’s still in there and she’s fighting,” she said Wednesday on a GoFundMe page created to help with health care expenses.

Nearly $400,000 had been contributed as of Thursday evening; the goal was $50,000.

Tina grew up in Crofton, Maryland; her parents, both Maryland residents, divorced.

She was the only one in her group of nine friends to be shot. Like many concertgoers who were injured, she was taken by an unknown driver to the hospital, Klinger said.

That was after her boyfriend, Austin Hughes, and another friend carried her about 300 yards to the street, she said. Referring to Hughes, Klinger added: “He was quite the hero that day.”