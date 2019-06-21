What does a day in the life on Long Island look like?

Follow along live as we capture the longest day of the year, and share your part by including #DayintheLifeLI in your photo and video posts from today on Instagram. (If you're participating, make sure your social media accounts are set to "public.")

Beachgoers retreat as the sun sets at Robert Moses State Park on Friday, June 21.

The sun sets behind boats moored in Northport Harbor on this the first day of summer, June 21.

A launch operator finishes her duty for the day in view of the New York City skyline after sunset at Steppingstone Park in Kings Point on Friday, June 21.

Elsie McCarthy with her mom, Jessica, on her first birthday, June 21. Newsday photographed Elsie a year ago on the day she was born.

Claudette Brand, right, and Madeline Ortiz celebrate Pride during the Long Island Pride kick-off party at Junction Live Music Sports Grill on West Park Avenue in Long Beach on Friday, June 21.

Manny Del Rio, a Navy veteran and a player of the Wounded Warriors, approaches first base during a softball game against Boomer Esiason and his All-Stars on June 21 at Peter A. Nelson Park in Huntington.

At The Original Barber Shop on Carleton Avenue in Central Islip, getting a hair cut is a family affair when barbers William Daniels, 74, left, or his son Lamont Daniels, 47, right, needs a trim. On Friday, June 21, it was Williams' turn in the chair as son Lamont did the cutting. In return, the senior Daniels cuts Lamont's hair when it's time. William Daniels, who has been cutting hair at the shop since 1995, came up with name The Original Barber Shop because it was the only barber shop in the area at the time.

Sisters, Adelaide, 9, background, and Madison, 8, Hui, from East Meadow, play in the water at the Veterans Memorial Pool in East Meadow on the first day of summer, June 21.

Richie Kohovich of Bay Shore, 25, bodyboards at Robert Moses State Park on Friday, June 21.

A couple joins hands for a walk at Robert Moses State Park on Friday, June 21.

A jockey covered in mud after his race at Belmont Park in Elmont on Friday, June 21.

Horse racing enthusiasts cheer on horses in the fourth race at Belmont Park in Elmont on Friday, June 21.

Horse racing enthusiasts watch the monitors during at race at Belmont Park in Elmont on Friday, June 21.

As a young boy watches, Emilio Morales shaves off the skin of a coconut at the makeshift coconut stand he set up on a Brentwood sidewalk on Friday, June 21. Morales does a brisk business in selling the fruit that is also popular in his native El Salvador.

Cecilia Avandanyo ,3, of Montgomery with her grandmother Yesinia Errazo on Friday June 21, 2019, at Katherine Everson Park in Valley Stream.

Cousins Marvin Jaquez, 14, left, and Oliver Rodriguez, 16, of Ronkonkoma, race their bicycles alongside Lake Ronkonkoma on June 21.

Nick Barbera, left, owner of Stony Brook Harbor Kayak & Paddleboard Rentals, instructs Zaib Shaikh, 27, of Selden, in Standup Paddleboarding on June 21, the first day of summer. It is Zaib's first time on a standup paddleboard.

Amanda and Daniel Dziomba, 36 and 37, of North Babylon, welcome their son, Evan Daniel Dziomba, at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip on June 21. Evan, their first child, was born at 12:47 p.m. weighing 8.9 lbs.

Rachael Bofinger, 26, of Orient, and first mate aboard the sailboat Layla, of Layla Sailing in Greenport, raises the sail on June 21.

Gerry Duff, of Stony Brook, cleans his 1952 Jaguar XK 120 before participating in a car show on June 21.

Red Devon cattle graze at North Fork Grass Fed in Cutchogue on June 21.

Alison Ziegler, 19, from Goodale Farms in Aquebogue, sets up a stand with fruits and vegetables at the June Bee Jamboree, in Setauket on June 21.

Jeffery Rosa, left,, a charge nurse at Long Island Jewish hospital in New Hyde Park, speaks with Jennifer Conti, of Franklin Square, on June 21. Conti has a family member under Rosa's care.

Dennis Lippl, of Holtsville, who is recovering from guillain barre syndrome, gets help from occupational therapy student Angela Torriero at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, on June 21.

Megan Inghilleri, of Stony Brook, holds her hour-old daughter, Callie Rose, who was born at 10:52 a.m., while her son Matthew, 2, held by her husband, Jerry, gets a sneak peek at his baby sister at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson on June 21.

South African penguins come out for their 10:15 a.m. feeding at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead on June 21. Colette Fardella, left, director of education at the aquarium, feeds the penguins, while educator Josh Rosenbaum records how much fish each penguin eats. The penguins will be fed again at 2 p.m.

A South African penguin strolls around its enclosure at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead after the 10:15 a.m. feeding on June 21.

A South African penguin takes a fish from Colette Fardella, director of education at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead, during the 10:15 a.m. feeding on June 21.

Volunteers Ann Gribbins, 83, from Floral Park, left, and Marina Nelson, 88, from Hempstead, help prepare lunch for 250- 350 guests at the Mary Brennan INN Soup Kitchen in Hempstead on June 21.

Habitat restoration specialist Steve Schott, left, and habitat specialist technician Jason Havelin, plant cordgrass in Greenport for a living shoreline project with Peconic Land Trust, Cornell Cooperative Extension and the Peconic Estuary Program on June 21.

Caleb, 6, a student at Premm Learning Center, has his face painted by Clowns.com Aria Publicover during a mini carnival at the learning center in Oakdale on June 21.

Roseann Malizia helps Alex Backlin, 11, with a vocabulary assignment in her fifth grade class at Lindell Elementary School in Long Beach on June 21.

Claire Korolczuk, 11, left, and Vanessa Evans, 10, work on a vocabulary assignment in Roseann Malizia's fifth grade class at Lindell Elementary School in Long Beach on June 21.

Students learn about the parts of speech with an interactive game of Mad Libs in Roseann Malizia's fifth grade class at Lindell Elementary School in Long Beach on June 21.

Aldo Maiorana roasts the Guatemala blend at his coffee shop, Aldo's Coffee Co., in Greenport on June 21.

Lily Alvarez, a barista at Aldo's Coffee Co. in Greenport, prepares a cup of coffee on June 21.

Donna Bellefleur from Greenport reads a book over a cup of coffee at Aldo's Coffee Co. in Greenport on June 21.

Deer at Field 5 at Robert Moses State Park the morning of June 21.

Jeffery Rosa, a charge nurse at the surgical intensive care unit at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, cares for a patient during his day shift on June 21.

The Greenport Oyster Co. harvests by the bay in Greenport early on June 21.

Peter Halpin, captain with the Greenport Oyster Co., harvests oysters early on June 21.

The Fire Island Lighthouse on a rainy morning on June 21.

Joseph Weinman, a first mate with the Greenport Oyster Co., holds a 3 inch-oyster on June 21.

Rain greets commuters at the Long Island Rail Road Station in Babylon early on June 21.

Commuters take cover from the rain at the Long Island Rail Road Station in Babylon early on June 21.

Anthony Sosinski from Montauk prepares to go diving for hard clams while aboard his fishing vessel Anna Mary at commercial dock in Montauk on June 21.

Anthony Sosinski from Montauk leaves commercial dock to go diving for hard clams in Montauk on June 21.

Commuters dodge raindrops as they begin their early morning commute at the LIRR station in Mineola on June 21.

Porfirio Maldonado, a baker at Bagel Boss, takes warm bagels out of the oven on June 21 in Hicksville.

The Montauk Lighthouse at sunrise in Montauk on June 21.

Tyler Clark and his dog Rye fish on the Peconic Bay off Greenport on June 21.

Akio Kon from Greenport fishes for striped bass in Greenport on June 21.

The Long Island Rail Road reaches its final stop on the North Fork in Greenport on June 21.