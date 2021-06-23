TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Coming soon: Day in the life of Long Island 2021

Tag your pics and videos for a chance to be featured!

By Newsday Staff
Every year, Newsday documents the start of summer for Day in the Life. From firefighters in training to hundreds of fish flopping in a boat, from the sunrise in Montauk to the sunset over Great Neck, we scour the Island for stories to paint a picture of one day on Long Island.

We couldn't do Day in the Life last year because of COVID-19, but with restrictions lifted and summer upon us, the Island is getting back to normal.

Here's how you can join: On Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, use the hashtag #DayintheLifeLI and tag @Newsday on your posts of what you're doing that day. Check back right here on Monday, June 28, where we'll be documenting the day as it happens with photos and stories from our reporters and you!

Here's how it unfolded in 2019:

By Newsday Staff

