To mark the first day of summer 2018, Newsday traveled across Nassau and Suffolk to chronicle the many moments of Long Islanders' lives. See some of the top images from our photographers who participated in the Day in the Life of Long Island project.

Sunrise at the Montauk Lighthouse on June 21 at 5:19 a.m.

A commercial fishing vessel turns toward Gosman's Dock to load up on ice before heading out of Montauk Harbor in Montauk, 6:15 a.m., June 21.

Yogis from the Giving Room embrace the summer solstice with a morning sunrise class on the beach at Founders Landing in Southold at 5:32 a.m. on June 21.

Commuters dodge raindrops at the Mineola LIRR station at 5:57 a.m. on June 21.

Commuters board the train at the Long Island Rail Road Mineola station at 6:02 a.m. on June 21.

People get their morning coffees at 6:05 a.m. on June 21 in Mineola.

Commercial fishermen collect fish from their nets along Navy Road in Montauk at 7:19 a.m. on June 21.

Phil Berg of Montauk sits at Edward Vincent Ecker Sr. County Park with his dog Siggy in Montauk at 7:35 a.m. on June 21.

Strawberries harvested from Latham Farms in Orient at 7:39 a.m. on June 21.

Carlos Rivera harvests strawberries at Latham Farms in Orient at 7:33 a.m. on June 21.

Bradyn Lewis, 7, pets his dog, Shea, while standing with his father, Scott, at 8:45 a.m. before boarding the school bus for his last full day of second grade at Tooker Avenue School in West Babylon, on June 21.

Alyssa Diodato, left, from Brooklyn, and Michelle Nevins from upstate New York, transplant flowers at Share The Harvest Farm in East Hampton at 9:28 a.m. on June 21. The farm donates the majority of its produce to charitable organizations on the East End.

Jeremy Garretson of Southold, a landscape photographer, visits Rocky Point Beach in East Marion at 9:38 a.m. on June 21.

George Miaris, a seventh-grader at West Babylon Middle School, hugs his brother, Lt Cpl. Erik Banegas, who surprised him at school at 10:21 a.m. after returning home from training in Hawaii.

JF Roberts from East Hampton, the field manager at Share The Harvest Farm, waters seedlings in the greenhouse at 9:50 a.m. in East Hampton on June 21. The farm donates the majority of its produce to charitable organizations on the East End.

Seniors, including Deana Alexander, 67, of Roosevelt, participate in a line dancing class at the Town of Hempstead Senior Summer Beach Program at Lido Beach Town Park at 11:10 a.m.

Occupational therapist aide Lisa Umstead, left, works with Eddye Pipia of Woodbury to improve the skills she will need to function at home. Pipia, seen at 10:50 a.m. on June 21, is recovering from a back injury at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow.

Sag Harbor Police Department Chief Austin McGuire continues the tradition of past chiefs in cooking hot dogs at the Sag Harbor Elementary School beach day held at Foster Memorial Beach, also known as Long Beach, in Sag Harbor at 11 a.m. on June 21.

Ana Torres of Central Islip, left, and Ramona Colon of Westbury participate in a rain stick therapy session during the Adult Day Care Program at Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehab Center in Commack at 11:03 a.m. on June 21. Rain stick therapy has been shown to help people deal with stress and anxiety.

Daniel Marro, 91, of Lido Beach, works on a painting at the Town of Hempstead Senior Summer Beach Program at Lido Beach Town Park at 11:45 a.m.

Victoria Kim, 5, enjoys time at the Nassau County Firefighters Museum and Education Center in Garden City at 12:09 p.m.

Zachary Bliss of Southold works on a customer's boat at Wooden Boatworks in Greenport at 12:33 p.m.

Ralph Gloria of Sayville strings his fishing pole on the docks in Sayville before going fishing with his Grandson R.J. Gloria of Farmingville at 12:50 p.m.

Frank Bradford of Central Islip goes for a spin with his Jack Russell terriers, Holly and Callie, on his way to to riding his horse at Willow Rock Farm in Central Islip at 12:38 p.m.

Christine Masi, owner of Sky High balloons in Seaford, gets orders for party balloons ready at 12:57 p.m. for four proms on June 21.

Frank Bradford of Central Islip practices "running at heads" at a saber course at Williow Rock Farm in Central Islip at 1:22 p.m.

Jessica McCarthy of West Babylon holds her five-hour-old daughter, Elsie, at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip at 1:43 p.m. Thursday, June 21.

Mike Sarrosick, dog program manager at the Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center in Huntington, with Cliff, a 4-month-old puppy rescued from Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, at 1:17 p.m. at the shelter.

Jerry Sturiano of Malverne gets a tattoo representing pride, integrity, strength and faith, custom-designed by tattoo artist Bobby Petraglia of Skin Deep Tattoo Uniondale, at 2:12 p.m.

Bill Ackermann of Cutchogue tends to his grass-fed steers in Cutchogue at 2:26 p.m. on Thursday.

Jelani Hall of Queens enjoys the first day of summer at Roosevelt Pool in Roosevelt at 2:46 p.m. on Thursday.

A bald eagle takes flight over Mill Pond in Centerport at 3:02 p.m. Thursday.

David Thornton from Classic Material cooks hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill during a faculty barbecue at Roosevelt High School at 3:15 p.m. in Roosevelt on Thursday.

Lamier Lamorissiere, 8, jumps on a trampoline in the backyard of his home on South 26th Street in Wyandanch at 5:11 p.m on Thursday.

Robert Piccione, left, and Zach Murphy, both from Farmingville, play paddle ball, hitting 428 volleys, in the fog on the beach at Hither Hills State Park at 5:38 p.m. in Montauk on Thursday.

Photographers train their lenses skyward as they wait for a bald eagle to take flight over Mill Pond in Centerport at 3:28 p.m. Thursday.

Skaters, left to right, Candice Cruz, Suzanne "Betty Pain" Lynn and Amie Colosa skate in a bowl while Brice Lefever, center, watches from his bike at the Bethpage Skate Park early in the evening of June 21.

Fishing off the jetty at Sunken Meadow State Park at 4:54 p.m. on Thursday.

Kai Falk, 7, from East Hampton, surfs with his mother Jen Glabus at Ditch Plain Beach in Montauk at 4:07 p.m. on Thursday.

Lifeguard for his second season, Graham Cono, 19, of Smithtown watches the moderate-sized crowd of beachgoers at Sunken Meadow State Park at 3:23 p.m. on Thursday, June 21.

Splish Splash Water Park in Calverton at 4:24 p.m. on Thursday.

Gia Knee, 11, from Bellmore, jumps off the high dive at the Forest City Pool in Wantagh at 6:13 p.m. on Thursday.

A cyclist rides past the West Bathhouse at Jones Beach at 6:30pm on Thursday.

A man rests on a bench outside the West Bathhouse at Jones Beach at 6:44 p.m. Thursday.

At 6:43 p.m., beachgoers retreat at Jones Beach on Thursday.

A deer runs through Robert Moses State Park at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 21.

Two friends enjoy a sunset on top of a lifeguard stand at West Beach in Northport at 8:01 p.m. on June 21.

People dine at Flo's Famous Luncheonette in Blue Point on the evening of June 21, the first day of summer and the longest day of the year.

Georgia and Ben DeYoung of Sands Point have dinner at sunset at Sands Point Preserve in Sands Point on June 21.

East bound Long Island Expressway traffic on the left and west bound traffic on the right at Bagatelle Road and exit 50 in Dix Hills at the end of the longest day of the year, June 21.

In a flurry of excitement, members of the Long Island Roller Rebels Roller Derby League practice at the United Skates roller rink in Seaford late in the evening on June 21, the first day of summer and the longest day of the year.

A group of friends from Queens play soccer as the sun sets at Robert Moses State Park on Thursday at 8:12 p.m. on June 21.

Sunset at the beach at Sands Point Preserve on Sands Point at 8:36 p.m. on June 21.

Beachgoers jump for a lifeguard stand at Robert Moses State Park as the sun sets at 8:54 p.m. on June 21.

Beachgoers watch the sunset from a lifeguard stand at Robert Moses State Park at 8:52 p.m., June 21.

Tiffany Gonzalez from Deer Park sells cotton candy at the Family Festival hosted by Maria Regina Church in Seaford on June 21.