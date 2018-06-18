Help us capture a day in the life of Long Island

How do you capture a day in the life of Long Island?

It's a mix of the routine -- the sizzle of the grill at a deli as the regulars come for their bacon-egg-and-cheese breakfasts, to the sanitation worker hauling another trash bin, to the nurse administering medication to her patient -- to the unforgettable -- the new parents holding their baby for the first time and the graduating high school students accepting their diplomas as their parents and educators proudly look on.

There's no one moment or scene, no one story that can sum up a day in the life of nearly 3 million people. So on Thursday, the longest day of the year, Newsday needs your help as we spread out to capture as many of these moments and stories as we can.

Follow along live on Newsday.com to see what we come across and add your own story to the mix by including the hashtag #DayintheLifeLI to your photo or video posts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

For some inspiration, check out last year's Day in the Life of Long Island project to see how Long Islanders spent the longest day of the year in 2017 at newsday.com/dayinthelifeli