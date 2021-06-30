Day in the Life of Long Island 2021

This is what a Day in the Life of Long Island looks like. Newsday's photographers and multimedia journalists fanned out across the Island Monday and posted photos on social media highlighting what was happening. We compiled them here for you to see.

Sunrise at Jones Beach State Park Monday.

Morning workout at sunrise in Belmont Park in Elmont Monday June 28, 2021.

Thoroughbred house trainer Edmund Pringle with horse Queen Tigua at Barn 34.at Belmont Park Barn Monday.

Donut decorator Gabriela Samoleski glazes the chocote OG, original gangster, at North Fork Donut Co.aka NOFODOCO in Mattituck on Monday.

Connor Pecinka does early morning baking at Blacksmith's Bakery in Long Beach.

A couple walks on the beach at Hither Hills State Park in Montauk, Monday.

Cousins Nina Kacic, 8, of Queens, left, and Emma Nika, 10, of Port Washington, cool off at Manorhaven Beach Park Pool Monday.

Diego Molina (left) and Jason Zavala during a pick up basketball game at Kennedy Memorial Park in Hempstead, Monday June 28, 2021.

Eva Marie Titone, 16, of Bohemia, peeks out of her car with her newly adopted puppy, before leaving North Shore Animal League America Monday.

Shentique Brown of Roosevelt is a two time breast cancer survivor who was told she couldn't have children.Meilani Ava Brown was born with a full head of hair at 3:39am today at Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Elijah Elliott-Negri, 2, and sister Samaya, 4, eat ice cream at Sweet Treats On the Wharf in Port Washington Monday.

Saniah Lewis age 11, Huntington plays in the waves at Robert Moses State Park Monday.

Trini T., left, and Donette Grant, of Hempstead, dance at sunset at Bracco's Clam and Oyster Bar on the Nautical Mile in Freeport, on the Day in the Life of Long Island, June 28, 2021.

Chris Welsh, 7, from Huntington, does cartwheels at Robert Moses State Park Monday.

Volunteer firefighters from Lynbrook pull hoses and move in on a simulated building fire at the Nassau County Fire Academy in Old Bethpage.

Pierre Marchais, 86, of Oyster Bay, digs for sand worms he uses for bait along the Oyster Bay water front. Marchais retired just four years ago as a tree surgeon, and would have continued working, he says, except a chronic condition keeps him from that work now. But, he still digs for bait and fishes from local piers when he can.

Mark Zaloga from Southampton, trims a hedge along Ocean Rd. in Bridgehampton, Monday.

Janine Stotis and her husband Alex welcomed Emilia Elisabeth at 8:26 am at NYU Langone Hospital Long Island in Mineola, Monday June 28, 2021.

Elliot Speiser, a wildlife rehabilitator with Long Island Orchestrating for Nature (LION), cares for Little Duck Boy aka LDB on Monday. LDB is a crested Call duck who was abandoned on Long Island, and like all domestic ducks cannot survive in the wild.

Kathryn Braunreuther Kayaks in the waters off of Stony Brook Monday.

Runners endure the heat as run around Salisbury Lake at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow Monday, June 28, 2021.

Sara Fusciardi, and Joe Colasuonno, of Massapequa Park, take a picture with their new baby girl, as yet unnamed, in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park. She was born today at 8:07am by C- section and is being monitored in intensive care for respiratory support, June 28, 2021.

East Meadow resident Michael Pitzer swimming laps while keeping cool at Veterans Memorial Pool and Park in East Meadow Monday June 28, 2021.

Owen Okstand and Nicole Shully arrive for their prom under a salute of pole axes from members of the Port Jefferson Fire Department. Earl L. Vandermeulen (Port Jefferson) High School hosted their circus themed Prom this evening at The Meadow Club in Port Jefferson Station.

Barbara Kutcher waters the flowers in her family plot at Greenfield Cemetery in Uniondale, Monday June 28, 2021. Barbara and members of her family visit the cemetery every other day to keep the natural flowers alive as a way to honor their parents who once owned Grossman Farm in Malverne.

Nila the sea lion gives a kiss to Lucy Gallehugh, 7, of Rockville Centre at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead on Monday.

East Meadow resident Jordan Garcia enjoying the diving board while keep cool at Veterans Memorial Pool and Park in East Meadow Monday June 28, 2021.

Luna E. and Queen Ngwe, of Hempstead at Bracco's Clam and Oyster Bar on the Nautical Mile in Freeport, on the Day in the Life of Long Island, June 28, 2021.

Nolette Rivera and Joey Llovet, both of Bay Shore, fish in the waters off Oak Beach.

Mimi Edelman, owner and farmer of I & Me Farm in Orientharvesting the French, Italian lettuce on Monday.

People hang on as they ride Turbulence at Adventureland amusement park in Farmingdale Monday, June 28, 2021.

Savannah Hovekamp, 3, of Shelter Island walks through the field of lavender at Lavender by the Bay in East Marion on Monday.

The Leonardo family of Westbury, have their umbrella turn inside out from the wind, on Lido Beach Monday.

Beach goers hit the sand art Gilgo Beach.

Amir Thomas tries to keep cool in the spray park in Eisenhower Park with his father Tussan, Westbury.

East Meadow resident Noah Valencia, 6, having a great time in the kiddy pool at Veterans Memorial Pool and Park in East Meadow Monday June 28, 2021.

Rush hour commuters along the LIE at exit 58 in Islandia on Monday morning, June. 28, 2021.

Early evening scenes in Sag Harbor Monday.

Rae Mikelberg, 88, of Belle Harbor, left, and Jerry Feldman, 88, of Great Neck, cozy up to watch the sunset together at Steppingstone Park in Kngs Point, Monday.

A family walks on Robert Moses Beach Monday evening.

B.G. Shaiman, 8, left, and sister Shayna Shaiman, 4, play together on the pier while watching the sunset with their families at Steppingstone Park in Kings Point Monday.

Heritage Park in Mt. Sinai host its Summer Carnival on the evening of June 28, 2021.

A man beats a drum during a sunset ritual at Sound View Greenport in Greenport on Monday.