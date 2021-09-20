The Nassau County Police Homicide Squad is investigating the deaths of two people found in waters off Bayville and Lido Beach on Sunday.

Officers first responded at 11:30 a.m. to a beach in Bayville for a woman who was found unresponsive in the water, police said. She was brought to shore and pronounced dead by Nassau County police medics.

Later, Marine Bureau officers responded after a man was found unresponsive in the water off Lido Beach at 1:50 p.m., police said. The man was brought to the Jones Beach Coast Guard Station, where he was declared dead by a bay constable medic.

The names of the two deceased have not been released.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding either incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.