Man, woman found dead in waters off Bayville, Lido Beach
The Nassau County Police Homicide Squad is investigating the deaths of two people found in waters off Bayville and Lido Beach on Sunday.
Officers first responded at 11:30 a.m. to a beach in Bayville for a woman who was found unresponsive in the water, police said. She was brought to shore and pronounced dead by Nassau County police medics.
Later, Marine Bureau officers responded after a man was found unresponsive in the water off Lido Beach at 1:50 p.m., police said. The man was brought to the Jones Beach Coast Guard Station, where he was declared dead by a bay constable medic.
The names of the two deceased have not been released.
Detectives ask anyone with information regarding either incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.