TODAY'S PAPER
85° Good Morning
SEARCH
85° Good Morning
Long Island

Livery driver found shot dead in car, police say

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print

A livery driver was found shot dead in his car in Wyandanch on Wednesday night, Suffolk County police said.

Police said a 911 caller reported hearing a crash at 6:45 p.m. on Lake Drive. Officers found the man in the driver’s seat of his Lincoln Town Car with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head, police said in a news release. The Town Car had crashed into a parked vehicle, a police spokeswoman said.

A physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police are withholding his name until they notify his family.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be confidential.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Beach goers crowd Jones Beach on Thursday, July Forecast: Warm, muggy Fourth of July
Hempstead officials will list in-laws and spouses as Town approves stricter laws against nepotism
Oyster Bay Town Hall on March 27, 2016. Court: Town to pay $1.5M in laborer case legal fees
Joey Chestnut, left, eleven-time and defending men's champion, Coney Island hot dog eaters gear up to chow down
Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman supports the auction Southampton plans to auction development rights
Smithtown will discuss adopting stricter rules for coastal Smithtown wants restrictions on coastal development
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search