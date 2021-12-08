Searchers for a missing 73-year-old man first found his empty vehicle, parked by a Long Island Expressway storm basin in Old Westbury, Nassau police said.

And that is where a Nassau police diver then found his submerged body on Tuesday morning.

The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced at the location, the eastbound South Service Road, west of Exit 39, at about 9 a.m.

The Old Westbury police department had sought help from the Nassau police emergency services unit and marine bureau.

No further details were released; though homicide detectives are investigating.