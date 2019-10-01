A young male humpback whale is undergoing a necropsy in Long Beach, where its body washed ashore, to determine what caused this member of a protected species to die, officials said Tuesday.

The 27-foot-long juvenile might be familiar to whale-watchers: "He has a very distinctive, disfigured dorsal fin," Jennifer Goebel, a spokeswoman for the federal agency, said by telephone.

NOAA first declared an "unusual mortality event" for humpback whales in 2016; while boat strikes can prove lethal, the agency said more research was needed. The term signifies "a stranding that is unexpected; involves a significant die-off of any marine mammal population; and demands immediate response," the agency said.

Pictures of the whale show a handful of people clad in orange protective gear on the beach, clustered around the humpback. "They're doing the necropsy right now," the NOAA spokeswoman said Tuesday morning.

Just a few weeks ago, a badly decomposed North Atlantic right whale was spotted floating about 5 miles south of Jones Beach, and with just 400 or so of these mammoth creatures still alive, scientists also brought it ashore to figure out why it died. An unusual mortality event for this species was declared in 2017, one year after the finding for humpbacks.

The Hampton Bays-based Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, a nonprofit, is conducting the procedure. NOAA, which authorizes necropsies, will analyze the samples, a process that takes a few months, and might not find a definitive cause of the whale's death, Goebel said.

The whale's carcass was first seen by the U.S. Coast Guard floating about 1-1/2 miles offshore near Jones Beach on Monday, the nonprofit said in a statement, warning mariners to steer clear.





