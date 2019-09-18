An East Islip High School graduate who captained the UConn equestrian team was killed when a horse she was riding at a Hudson Valley farm reared and fell back on her, officials said.

Samantha Calzone, 23, also a UConn grad, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday on a family farm in Dover, Dutchess County. What caused the accident at about 10:45 a.m. is not known, State Police said in a statement.

The UConn Equestrian Team, on Facebook, said: "She served as a mentor and a true ray of sunshine to UCET and all people who were lucky enough to know her. Sam was a true horsewoman and loved our sport, and these animals, with her whole heart."

Calzone, who lived in Greenwich, Connecticut, graduated magna cum laude in May 2018 from UConn, earning a bachelor's degree in animal science. She then studied equine science at England's Hartpury College, according to published reports.

"It is devastating to lose such a promising and dynamic young woman, and the entire UConn community extends its deepest condolences to her family and friends," UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said in an email. "She made a strong and lasting impact through her leadership as captain of the UConn Equestrian Team; her impressive academic successes; and her Alternative Spring Break community service activities, in which she gave her time and energy to help people in need in Mississippi and Florida."

Calzone was one of three high schoolers honored for winning best project in the bullying and cyberbullying category in the 2014 Long Island Youth Summit.