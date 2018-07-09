Former State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos testified Monday that he used cautious language in speaking on the telephone in 2015 after then-Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver was arrested on federal corruption charges.

“In the back of your mind, there is always a concern that your phones are being wiretapped,” Skelos said at his and his son’s retrial on corruption charges in federal court in Manhattan.

Skelos, under questioning Monday from his attorney Robert Gage Jr., said he used vague language in a Jan. 3, 2015 phone call with then-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano about the privatization of the Bay Park sewage treatment plant in East Rockaway.

Skelos said he called Mangano after Adam Skelos read a Newsday article about the privatization and became worried that his employer AbTech Industries Inc., an environment company, would lose county work. Mangano told Dean Skelos that the sewage treatment plant contract had “nothing to do with it,” referring to AbTech’s $12 million contract to treat storm water.

Earlier Monday, Dean Skelos said news of Silver being investigated by the federal government and his subsequent arrest frightened state lawmakers.

“Obviously, there was paranoia,” Dean Skelos said, adding this feeling led him to tell Adam Skelos in a February 2015 wiretapped call that they were living “in dangerous times.”

The senior Skelos, in a surprise move, took the stand in his own defense on Friday. Three years ago, he chose not to testify at the Skeloses' first trial on federal corruption charges.

The retrial was ordered after the Skeloses’ 2015 conviction was overturned because a later U.S. Supreme Court decision redefined one of the crimes that the pair were found guilty of.

The Skeloses are accused of using Dean Skelos’ position as one of state government’s three most powerful individuals to win employment and cash for Adam Skelos. In return, Dean promised to vote for legislation needed by those aiding his son, according to the indictment.

Dean Skelos, 70, and Adam Skelos, 36, both have denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

The retrial comes because the U.S. Supreme Court, in a decision involving a former Virginia governor, more narrowly defined the kind of quid pro quo bribery scheme a public official must engage in to be convicted of bribery. The high court said a public official must do more than make a telephone call or arrange a meeting.

The Rockville Centre pair are accused of multiple quid pro quo schemes with three businesses that paid Adam Skelos hundreds of thousands of dollars. Each company needed Dean Skelos’ vote for key bills before the Senate.

Physicians’ Reciprocal Insurers, a medical malpractice insurance company in Roslyn, gave Adam Skelos a $78,000 low-show job in 2013 in return for the senator’s support for legislation critical to the company’s survival. The younger Skelos also received badly needed health insurance, according to testimony.

After Adam stopped showing up for work and threatened to “smash in” his immediate supervisor’s head, PRI made the younger Skelos a telemarketer with annual pay of $36,000 — but not health insurance, multiple witnesses testified.

Besides PRI, real estate developer Glenwood Management arranged payments and jobs for Adam Skelos because his father promised to back the renewal of lucrative tax breaks on building projects for Glenwood and others, prosecutors said.

The real estate developer, based in New Hyde Park, arranged for one of its title insurers to pay Adam $20,000 even though he did no work for the insurer, according to the indictment.

Glenwood Management also got AbTech Industries Inc., a manufacturer of storm-water treatment products, to hire Adam Skelos to help it win government contracts. AbTech eventually did secure a $12 million contract from Nassau County with Adam’s help, according to testimony.

Dean Skelos then subsequently pressured then-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, a fellow Republican, to expedite Nassau’s payments to AbTech, which is based in Arizona, prosecutors said.

Dean Skelos is the second witness in the defense case, which began July 6. The prosecution concluded its case against the Skeloses on July 5 after 11 days of testimony.

Adam Skelos has decided not to testify.

The Skeloses’ retrial is the second of four corruption cases being heard in Manhattan this year. Across the hallway in federal court from the Skeloses’ retrial, a jury is hearing a bid-rigging case involving Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion economic development initiative.

Earlier this year, former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver and ex-Cuomo aide Joseph Percoco were convicted of corruption in separate trials.