Then State Senate Majority leader Dean Skelos did not want his son lobbying state government on behalf of businesses or even traveling to the state capital, a lobbyist testified Thursday in the Skeloses’ retrial on federal corruption charges.

Nicholas Barrella, managing partner at the Albany lobbying firm Capitol Group LLC, said Dean Skelos told him in 2014 not to involve Adam Skelos in representing Capitol Group clients to state government, including the State Legislature.

Barrella, testifying for the prosecution in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, said he called Dean Skelos after his son had referred an engineering company to the lobbyist. The engineering firm was a subsidiary of an environment company that employed Adam Skelos as a consultant.

“There was a little bit of a pause,” Barrella said, recalling Dean Skelos’ reaction in September 2014 to Adam Skelos recommending a potential client to the veteran lobbyist. “Then he said under no circumstances is Adam to go to Albany or to lobby.”

Three months later, Adam Skelos called Barrella about a legislative issue in the presence of Dean Skelos.

The issue was whether the state moratorium on hydrofracking would be lifted by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. The younger Skelos’ employer, AbTech Industries Inc., wanted the ban lifted and its subsidiary had hired Barrella to lobby on the issue.

Asked Thursday by prosecutor Edward Diskant about Dean Skelos being near Adam Skelos as he spoke on the phone in December 2014, Barrella said, “I wish he hadn’t called me with his father standing there. I didn’t think it was right.”

The Skeloses are accused of using Dean Skelos’ position as one of state government’s three most powerful individuals to secure jobs and payments for Adam Skelos. In return, Dean promised to back legislation needed by those helping his son, according to the indictment.

The retrial comes after the Skeloses’ 2015 convictions were reversed because of a later U.S. Supreme Court decision, which more narrowly defined the kind of quid pro quo bribery scheme a public official must engage in to be convicted of bribery. The high court, in a case involving an ex-Virginia governor, said a public official must do more than make a telephone call or arrange a meeting.

Dean Skelos, 70, and Adam Skelos, 36, both have denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

The Rockville Centre pair are accused of multiple quid pro quo schemes with three businesses that paid Adam Skelos hundreds of thousands of dollars. Each company needed Dean Skelos’ vote for key bills before the Senate.

Physicians’ Reciprocal Insurers, a medical malpractice insurance company in Roslyn, gave Adam Skelos a $78,000 low-show job in 2013 in return for the senator’s support for legislation critical to the company’s survival. The young Skelos also received badly needed health insurance, according to testimony.

After Adam stopped showing up for work and threatened to “smash in” his immediate supervisor’s head, PRI made the young Skelos a telemarketer with annual pay of $36,000 — but not health insurance, multiple witnesses testified.

Besides PRI, real estate developer Glenwood Management arranged payments and jobs for Adam Skelos because his father promised to back renewal of lucrative tax breaks on building projects for Glenwood and others, prosecutors said.

The real estate developer, based in New Hyde Park, arranged for one of its title insurers to pay Adam $20,000 even though he did no work for the insurer, according to the indictment.

Glenwood Management also got AbTech Industries, a manufacturer of storm-water treatment products, to hire Adam Skelos to help it win government contracts. AbTech eventually did secure a $12 million contract from Nassau County with Adam’s help, according to testimony.

Dean Skelos then subsequently pressured then-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, a fellow Republican, to expedite Nassau’s payments to AbTech, which is based in Arizona, prosecutors said.

The Skeloses’ retrial is the second of four corruption cases being heard in Manhattan this year. Across the hallway from the Skeloses’ retrial, a jury is hearing a bid-rigging case involving Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion economic development initiative.

Earlier this year, former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver and ex-Cuomo aide Joseph Percoco were convicted of corruption in separate trials.