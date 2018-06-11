Dean and Adam Skelos on Monday lost their bid to have their upcoming retrial on corruption charges moved out of state.

The former Senate leader from Long Island and his son made the long shot request to move the case to Pennsylvania or the Midwest based on prejudicial pretrial publicity, but U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood said there wasn’t enough of it to justify a shift.

“They do not show that New Yorkers have been barraged daily or weekly with news about this trial,” Wood said in her ruling. “For this reason the coverage has not been ‘massive,’ ‘pernicious’ or ‘pervasive.’”

The two were convicted in 2015 of using Dean Skelos’ power over legislation in the State Senate to squeeze a real estate company, a technology company and a malpractice insurance company into giving jobs or consulting fees to Adam Skelos.

The conviction was reversed when the Supreme Court narrowed its definition of the type of “official acts” a public official needs to engage in as part of a corruption scheme to be convicted of bribery or extortion.

Dean Skelos, 70, and Adam, 35, both of Rockville Centre, were sentenced to five and 6-1/2 years in prison before the reversals. The retrial of the two is scheduled to begin on June 19.

In addition to refusing to change the trial location, Wood on Monday also denied a bid to dismiss the indictment based on an incorrect description of the “official act” requirement to the grand jury that indicted the Skeloses, and rejected a request for a hearing on grand jury leaks.