When Dean Skelos led the State Senate, he directed a Senate staff member to arrange a meeting with a state agency that could potentially benefit the company that employed his son, Adam, the staff member testified Friday.

Elizabeth Garvey, a former top Senate lawyer, took the stand in the Skeloses' retrial on federal corruption charges. Dean Skelos, 70, and Adam Skelos, 35, both have denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

Garvey said she was told by Dean Skelos’ chief-of-staff, Robert Mujica, to set up a meeting for AbTech Industries Inc. with the state Department of Health.

AbTech wanted to pitch its water treatment products to the health department as a potential remedy for environmental problems caused by hydrofracking, a process for extracting natural gas from rock formations. At the time, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was considering whether to lift the state ban on fracking.

Garvey told the jury that she didn’t know Adam Skelos worked for AbTech when she set up the health department meeting.

The Skeloses are accused of using Dean Skelos’ position as one of state government’s three most powerful officials to secure jobs and payments for Adam Skelos. In return, Dean Skelos promised to back legislation needed by those helping his son, according to the indictment.

The retrial comes after the Skeloses’ 2015 convictions were reversed because of a later U.S. Supreme Court decision, which more narrowly defined the kind of quid-pro-quo bribery scheme a public official must engage in to be convicted of bribery. The high court, in a case involving an ex-Virginia governor, said a public official must do more than make a telephone call or arrange a meeting.

The Rockville Centre pair are accused of multiple quid pro quo schemes with three businesses that paid Adam Skelos hundreds of thousands of dollars. Each company needed Dean Skelos’ vote for key bills before the Senate.

In the case of AbTech, Adam Skelos helped the company to win a $12 million contract from Nassau County, according to testimony. Dean Skelos subsequently pressured then-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, a fellow Republican, to expedite Nassau’s payments to AbTech after it had hired Adam, prosecutors said.

Later Friday, Garvey, the ex-Senate staffer, said setting up meetings with state agencies was routine. She also acknowledged under cross examination that another staff member for Dean Skelos may have known about Adam Skelos’ work for AbTech.

The retrial was delayed Friday by more than an hour by computer problems in the courtroom in lower Manhattan.

The senior Skelos was the state’s top Republican until his indictment in 2015. He had served in the Senate for 30 years and was the majority leader three times, with the longest period starting in January 2011.