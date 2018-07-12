Dean Skelos asked businesses to help his son financially because he couldn’t afford to give Adam Skelos $175,000 toward the cost of a $675,000 house in Rockville Centre, a federal prosecutor said Thursday.

Prosecutor Thomas Diskant, in a rebuttal of defense closing arguments in the Skeloses’ retrial on federal corruption charges, said Dean Skelos used his position as State Senate majority leader in 2010-15 to pressure companies into employing Adam Skelos, who was living beyond his means. The three companies needed the senior Skelos’ support for key legislation before the Senate, the prosecutor said.

Adam Skelos’ income increased $168,300 to $441,099 in 2013, the year that he purchased the three-bedroom house with outdoor pool -- blocks from his parents’ home in Rockville Centre, according to income and tax records introduced by the prosecution.

The additional income was derived from a low-show sales job at a medical malpractice insurance company, consulting fees from an environment company and a $20,000 payment from a title insurer for no work, all of which came Adam’s way at the behest of Dean Skelos, according to testimony and records.

“It’s the income he used to buy that house,” Diskant said Thursday in federal court in Manhattan, referring to Adam Skelos.

“It’s the money that takes Senator Skelos off the hook for that $175,000 gift” Adam told a mortgage loan officer in March 2013 that he expected from Dean Skelos and wife, Gail, the prosecutor said. “The senator testified that they weren’t in a position to give Adam that gift.”

Diskant also said the jobs and payments that Adam Skelos received were “corrupt to the core” because they “were made by businesses beholden to the senator’s power.”

The prosecutor’s rebuttal followed four hours of closing arguments by the Skeloses’ attorneys on Wednesday.

Robert Gage Jr., Dean Skelos’ lawyer, argued Wednesday that the federal government’s case is built upon the “lies” of three star witnesses who testified against the Skeloses in return for not being prosecuted themselves.

John J. Kenney, Adam Skelos’s lawyer, said his client knew nothing about the legislation that his employers wanted his father’s support for. The bills easily passed the Senate, Kenney said, but at times that didn’t coincide with Dean Skelos requesting help from the businesses for Adam.

Later Thursday, the jury is expected to begin deliberations in the retrial, which began June 20. It was ordered after the Skeloses’ 2015 conviction was overturned because a later U.S. Supreme Court decision redefined one of the crimes that the pair were found guilty of.

The Skeloses are accused of using Dean Skelos’ position as one of state government’s three most powerful individuals to win employment and cash for Adam Skelos. In return, Dean promised to vote for legislation needed by those aiding his son, according to the indictment.

Dean Skelos, 70, and Adam Skelos, 36, both have denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

The retrial comes because the U.S. Supreme Court, in a decision involving a former Virginia governor, more narrowly defined the kind of quid-pro-quo bribery scheme a public official must engage in to be convicted of bribery. The high court said a public official must do more than make a telephone call or arrange a meeting.

The Rockville Centre pair are accused of multiple quid pro quo schemes with three businesses that paid Adam Skelos hundreds of thousands of dollars. Each company needed Dean Skelos’ vote for key bills before the Senate.

Physicians’ Reciprocal Insurers, a medical malpractice insurance company in Roslyn, gave Adam Skelos a $78,000 low-show job in 2013 in return for the senator’s support for legislation critical to the company’s survival. The younger Skelos also received badly needed health insurance, according to testimony.

After Adam stopped showing up for work and threatened to “smash in” his immediate supervisor’s head, PRI made the younger Skelos a telemarketer with annual pay of $36,000 -- but not health insurance, multiple witnesses testified.

Besides PRI, real estate developer Glenwood Management arranged payments and jobs for Adam Skelos because his father promised to back the renewal of lucrative tax breaks on building projects for Glenwood and others, prosecutors said.

The real estate developer, based in New Hyde Park, arranged for one of its title insurers to pay Adam $20,000 even though he did no work for the insurer, according to the indictment.

Glenwood Management also got AbTech Industries Inc., a manufacturer of storm-water treatment products, to hire Adam Skelos to help it win government contracts. AbTech eventually did secure a $12 million contract from Nassau County with Adam’s help, according to testimony.

Dean Skelos subsequently pressured then-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, a fellow Republican, to expedite Nassau’s payments to AbTech, which is based in Arizona, prosecutors said.

The Skeloses’ retrial is the second of four corruption cases being heard in Manhattan this year. Across the hallway in federal court from the Skeloses’ retrial, a jury is deliberating in a bid-rigging case involving Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion economic development initiative.

Earlier this year, former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver and ex-Cuomo aide Joseph Percoco were convicted of corruption in separate trials.