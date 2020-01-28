TODAY'S PAPER
Dix Hills man killed after driving vehicle into pole, cops say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A driver who is believed to have suffered  medical episode while behind the wheel died after crashing his van into a pole in Deer Park Tuesday morning, Suffolk County police said.

Authorities identified the driver as Michael Scavone, 70, of Dix Hills. He was pronounced dead at the Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., authorities said Scavone was driving a 2003 Ford Econoline southbound on Commack Road when the van “veered off the road and struck a pole at the intersection of Long Island Avenue,” police said in a statement. “Detectives believe he may have suffered a medical emergency immediately prior to the crash.”

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, officials said.

