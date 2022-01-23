Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers rescued a deer that was trapped after it fell through ice near Smith Point County Park in Shirley, police said.

At 4:18 p.m., a Smith Point park ranger reported a deer stuck in the ice at Narrow Bay. Suffolk Police Officers Robert Daniels, Robert King and Gary Quenzer responded to the call. King deployed an ice sled, while Daniels and Quenzer tended the line. King then approached the deer and lifted it out of the approximately 40-degree water and onto the sled, police said. Daniels and Quenzer pulled the sled safely back to shore at 4:55 p.m.

The deer was dried with towels, wrapped in blankets and transported to an animal rescue center for treatment.