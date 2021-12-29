TODAY'S PAPER
Rescuers free deer trapped between fences at Rocky Point school

A doe, trapped in the narrow space between two chain link fences by the football field at Rocky Point High School was freed by two rescuers armed with wire cutters on Tuesday. Credit: Veronica Garcia

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A doe, trapped upside down in the narrow space between two chain link fences by the football field at Rocky Point High School was freed by two rescuers armed with wire cutters — and then sprinted off into the woods, video shows.

"When we got there, I immediately started cutting the fence, was able to get it down enough to pull the front half of her body out," said Frankie Floridia, president, Strong Island Animal Rescue of Port Jefferson Station.

Lisa Jaeger, of Jaeger’s Run Animal Rescue, another Port Jefferson Station nonprofit, also helped clip away the fence.

How long the deer was trapped is not known, but they typically are most active from dusk to dawn, Floridia noted, so it could have spent at least part of the night there before her rescue Tuesday morning, he said.

The deer’s predicament, it seems, was not all that uncommon

"Sometimes, when they go to jump a fence, they don’t make it; the fences are flexible [so] they fall down in between," he said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

