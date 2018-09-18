Leonard Lato, a former federal and Suffolk County prosecutor who later entered private practice as a criminal defense attorney, has died, officials said Tuesday.

Quogue Village police said they responded to a 911 call and found the body of Lato, 62, of Quogue, near the surf line of an ocean beach on Dune Road shortly after 1 p.m. Monday.

Police Chief Christopher Isola said the death does not appear to be criminal. It was not immediately clear if Lato drowned or had a medical incident. The Suffolk County medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

Lato spent 13 years as an assistant United States attorney in the Eastern District and seven years as a bureau chief with the Suffolk County district attorney’s office. In 2010, Lato left the district attorney's office and opened a law firm in Hauppauge.

Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga), a close friend of nearly 20 years, recalled Lato as a brilliant attorney and incredible storyteller who would often leave his friends and colleagues scratching their heads.

Lato, he said, would swim on Quogue beaches in a wet suit through mid-February, shower outdoors year-round and once jumped off his shed into his pool.

"There's a thousand Lenny stories," Trotta said. "He was so much fun."

A graduate of SUNY Binghamton, Lato obtained a law degree from St. John's University School of Law, where he was an editor of the law review.

Lato represented former Suffolk County Conservative Party Leader Edward Walsh, who was convicted in 2017 of wire fraud and theft of government services for collecting money while he was actually golfing, gambling and involved in political activities.

He also represented former Suffolk Legis. George Guldi, who was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison for grand larceny and insurance fraud, and Smithtown real estate investor Joseph Valerio, who was convicted in 2014 of child pornography charges.

While with the district attorney's office, Lato was involved in the prosecution of Martin Tankleff, who served 17 years in prison for killing his parents before an appellate court overturned his conviction in 2007.

Lato later represented the county when Tankleff sued in federal court in 2009, arguing the detectives who investigated the murder fabricated a false confession and suppressed exculpatory evidence. Suffolk lawmakers this year approved a $10 million settlement for Tankleff.

In 2011, Lato ran unsuccessfully for Quogue Village justice, against Alan Lazarescu, who recently stepped down.

With Andrew Smith