Catching up with 'miracle baby' 21 years later
The DeMasi family talks about their 'Thanksgiving miracle' 21 years ago, when baby Gina came home from the hospital after being born 4 months early. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas
The DeMasi family talks about their 'Thanksgiving miracle' 21 years ago, when baby Gina came home from the hospital after being born 4 months early. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months