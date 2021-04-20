'Relief, but not a celebration': LIers respond to Chauvin guilty verdict

This story was reported by by Jesse Coburn, Nicole Fuller, Nicholas Spangler and Dandan Zou. It was written by Fuller and Zou.

Long Island racial justice activists reacted with a mix of relief and cautious optimism for enduring change to Tuesday's guilty verdict in the murder case of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was captured on bystander video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for more than nine minutes.

"Based on the record in my lifetime, I was expecting the worst … I didn’t think justice would be coming," said Ezekiel Torres, 21, a SUNY Binghamton senior who marched last year and conducted his own weekly demonstration for racial justice on a street corner in his hometown of Shirley.

Torres said he planned to celebrate quietly at home tonight. "It’s difficult as a young Black person in America to find these small victories," he said.

Justice for George demonstrators on Long Island and in New York City were expected to take to the streets following the Minneapolis jury announcement that it had found Chauvin guilty Tuesday afternoon on all counts — unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — in the 2020 killing of Floyd after a three-week trial in Minneapolis.

Demonstrations were still planned, including in Merrick and Manhattan's Foley Square, for a case that had prompted a national reckoning on the treatment of Black people by law enforcement. About 200 people crowded outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening, as well.

Edward Chung of Valley Stream, 22, said the verdict felt like a validation of the nationwide protests that he participated in last summer. Chung joined protests on Long Island, and in Chicago, where he went to college.

"A lot of times, it’s just a feeling of hopelessness," Chung said. "I feel like if there wasn’t so much national attention towards the case, maybe it would have ended up differently. It wouldn’t be on the forefront of everyone’s mind. I think it showed that protests and community activism are effective in creating change."

Some local officials also applauded the guilty verdict.

"I feel a sense of relief, but not a celebration," said Tracey Edwards, the NAACP's Long Island regional director. "As the prosecution said, people needed to trust their own eyes. We all saw this murder on television. So I believe that the jury rendered the appropriate verdict."

Edwards said the verdict means the push for accountability must continue.

"There needs to be a national database so that officers with a history like Derek Chauvin are not allowed to move from police department to department and inflict this type of behavior on our communities," she said.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, in a statement, called it "an important step for justice in our nation."

"The tragic murder of George Floyd rightfully spurred both outrage and action — including historic police reform here in Nassau County. Nassau County will continue to focus on building trust between police and the communities we serve, so that every resident knows they are both respected and protected."

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement: "While justice for George Floyd will never fully be achieved, the jury today gave us hope that a more just world is possible. We must use this moment to redouble our efforts to fight for racial equality."

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who mandated police reforms for departments statewide in the aftermath of Floyd's killing, called the verdict "a powerful statement of accountability." Both Nassau and Suffolk counties are poised to begin equipping their police forces with body cameras as part of reform efforts.

"George Floyd's family and his loved ones got well-deserved closure, and all of us who deeply and personally felt his loss gained hope in the possibility of progress," Cuomo said in a statement. "But while I'm grateful that the jury returned these verdicts, accountability is not the same as justice. It doesn't make an unacceptable situation acceptable, and it doesn't bring Gianna's dad back. But it must fuel our continued march towards equity."

New York State Sen. Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) called for continued action on police reform.

"While I’m heartened by this verdict and believe it’s an important step towards accountability, we must remember that this verdict is not true justice," she said in a statement. "True justice would mean that George Floyd would have walked away from that encounter alive."

Bystander video of a handcuffed Floyd, face to the pavement, with Chauvin kneeling on his neck for what prosecutors said was nine minutes and 29 seconds, set off massive protests last summer in Minneapolis and in cities nationwide, including large-scale demonstrations on Long Island and in New York City.

Floyd’s death re-energized the Black Lives Matter movement and drew widespread condemnation to the actions of Chauvin, who despite pleas from bystanders, remained kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he called out for his mother and after he fell unconscious.

In addition to the largely peaceful protests in the aftermath of Floyd's killing, looters descended on Minneapolis, torching a police precinct and businesses. There were also days of looting of retail stores in Manhattan and in other cities across the country.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Monday that his department was meeting with other law enforcement agencies, including Suffolk police and the NYPD, to make security preparations for the verdict.

Ryder added he did not anticipate any problems in Nassau County after the jury's decision.

"Hopefully, the verdict comes out and it is a peaceful day," Ryder said Monday in Mineola.

NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea, speaking on the local Fox affiliate before the verdict on Tuesday, said city cops were prepared for any outcome.

"We are in a position where we have the officers ready to respond very quickly," said Shea.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 after his encounter with Chauvin and three other officers, following police being called to a convenience store for a report that Floyd had used a fake $20 bill.

Chauvin and the other officers were fired from the police department in the days after Floyd’s killing. Chauvin, the first of the officers charged in his killing to go on trial, pleaded not guilty and elected not to testify in his own defense at trial. Chauvin's defense attorney argued Floyd died from a Fentanyl overdose and a preexisting heart condition.

Millions of Americans watched the trial as it was broadcast live across several networks and many, especially Black Americans, were anxiously anticipating the verdict.

Ariana Levin, 17, of Huntington Station was at a play rehearsal when her parents texted her separately to tell her the verdict. All afternoon, she had been anxiously waiting for it.

"It’s definitely a step in the right direction for the Black Lives Matter movement," said Levin, who organized a Juneteenth protest on the island last year. "It’s one small step for ending police brutality against people of color."

The Walt Whitman High School senior said she’s happy to hear the verdict but worries about potential turmoil that could stem from it.

"I’m still nervous," she said. "I know there are going to be groups of people who are unhappy with the decision that the jury came to today."

Tamar Paoli-Bailey, a substitute teacher from Elmont, said she has followed the trial but chosen not to be "glued to it" because she said repeatedly seeing the images and hearing the details had been a traumatic experience for her.

"Back a long time ago, lynchings were a public spectacle. … People would bring children. People would go on dates and watch Black people being hung," she said minutes before the verdict came. "So watching Black people die on public display and no justice being served is part of that American fabric," she said, calling it the "American trauma."

After seeing the verdict, Paoli-Bailey said she felt "bittersweet." She was glad to see Chauvin convicted, but she thought of the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed in a hail of police gunfire in Louisville, Kentucky as police executed a no-knock warrant at her home last March; the state attorney general investigated but no one was charged in her death.

And Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was jogging in his Georgia neighborhood when authorities said he was fatally shot by a retired district attorney’s office investigator and former police officer and his son. Both men were eventually arrested and charged.

"I don’t feel hopeful until more Derek Chauvins of the world continue to be found guilty," Paoli-Bailey said. "Let him be not the exception but an example."