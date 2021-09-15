Two new disaster recovery centers — one in Nassau, the other in Suffolk — have been established to provide assistance for Long Islanders impacted by storm damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

The centers will have on-site recovery specialists from Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide information on federal assistance programs available to homeowners, renters and business owners who qualify for the Major Disaster Declaration signed by President Joe Biden on Sept. 5, Hochul said.

"Homeowners, renters and business owners on Long Island who were victims of flooding and storm-related damages can now visit these sites in-person and access numerous resources at the state and federal level to help them recover and rebuild," Hochul said in a statement Wednesday.

The centers are located at the Michael J. Tully Park Physical Activity Center, 1801 Evergreen Ave., New Hyde Park, and at the Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Rte. 25A, Mount Sinai, and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Both Nassau and Suffolk were approved for inclusion in the Disaster Declaration, and the governor's office said personnel from state agencies, including the Department of Financial Services, Department of Health, Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, Office of Children and Family Services and Department of Labor, will all be stationed within the centers "to connect impacted citizens with state programs or services that may be available to assist them in their recovery."

The two new locations join a group of assistance centers located in Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Staten Island, Mamaroneck and Yonkers.

The Suffolk location will utilize a mobile center before moving to the fixed location.

The new resources include information available at ny.gov/Ida, officials said. Other resources include the FEMA App, available online at www.disasterassistance.gov.

You can also contact the agency at 800-621-3362. Those with a speech disability or hearing loss or who use TTY can call 800-462-7585. These toll-free numbers are operated from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.