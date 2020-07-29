TODAY'S PAPER
DMV schools can begin online instruction, Cuomo says

The Medford DMV is seen earlier this year.

The Medford DMV is seen earlier this year. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
Driver education schools can resume teaching students, but only online as they seek to obtain their driver's licenses, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday.

The order is effective immediately, he said.

“We understand that student drivers can’t appear in person, and this will allow them to participate online, so they can get their driver's license and they can do it safely,” Cuomo told reporters on a conference call.

The instruction will take place over Zoom, Skype and other platforms, he said.

The Department of Motor Vehicles was inundated with customers at the start of the year as the state gave people who are in this country without legal papers the ability to obtain a driver's license. Lines of hundreds of people snaked around the outside of DMV offices for weeks, and customers endured hourslong waits for routine transactions.

Cuomo said Wednesday he was approving the driver school move as state agencies in general shift back into gear.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Bart Jones covers religion at Newsday, where he has worked since 2000, and is a former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela.

