Long Island

DMV struck by four-hour outage preventing driver's license processing

DMV offices across Long Island have been inundated

DMV offices across Long Island have been inundated with long lines recently. Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Robert Brodsky
A nationwide outage that prevented Department of Motor Vehicle offices across the country, including in New York, from processing driver's licenses, has been resolved, officials said.

The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators network that connects motor vehicle agencies across the U.S. to each other, and to various verification services, experienced an outage at around 10 a.m. Monday, the group said.

The problem, which was resolved at around 2 p.m., prevented most states from issuing or renewing driver's licenses and issuing vehicle titles, said Claire Jeffrey, a spokeswoman with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators.

"AAMVA continues to monitor the network and will conduct a full analysis to determine the root cause of the outage," Jeffrey said.

The network is now operational and DMV offices across the state can now process all transactions, said agency spokeswoman Lisa Koumjian

The outages came at an inopportune time for the DMV, which has been inundated with huge lines across Long Island since last month as a new state law, allowing driver's licenses to immigrants living in the country illegally, went into effect.

The DMV said last week that it was in the process of hiring scores of new staff, expanding office hours, opening on Saturdays and even shipping workers from its headquarters in Albany to Long Island to help reduce the lines.

The department has hired a total of 320 new employees and is continuing to recruit more staff, including through a job fair it held this week in Massapequa, Koumjian said.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

