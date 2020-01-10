The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring new staff and expanding office hours to reduce long lines created by a new law making driver's licenses available to immigrants living in the country illegally.

The department said it has already hired 300 new employees and is continuing to recruit more staff.

It is also allowing appointments on Saturdays at seven of its busiest locations, and could expand that to other locations, department spokeswoman Lisa Koumjian said in a statement to News 12.

She called the crowds “unprecedented.”

Since the so-called Green Light Law went into effect Dec. 16, DMV offices on Long Island and elsewhere have been overwhelmed with crowds of immigrants seeking driver's licenses. Some arrive as early as 4 a.m.

Lines have snaked around the outside of offices, leaving people to wait for hours. Some DMV offices have even shut down the lines by noon, telling new arrivals to go home because the office would not be able to accommodate them that day.

The long waits have impacted both immigrants and nonimmigrants seeking driver's licenses.

One immigrant advocate, Victoria Hernandez of the Patchogue-based Sepa Mujer, welcomed the DMV’s attempt to reduce the lines.

“We are happy because it’s going to be less people waiting outside with this weather," she said. “It’s really cold.”

The DMV “should have been doing this the first day,” she added. On Friday, she said, there were still substantial lines at DMV offices on Long Island.

Koumjian said that besides more staff and longer operating hours, ”we reconfigured our office space to add work stations and converted flex space, like conference rooms, to permit testing rooms to maximize the amount of customers we can serve at one time.”

The department will continue to expand office hours at other locations as needed, and has also deployed extra staff to help with communication and customer service, she said.

The DMV is encouraging customers to make a reservation online to reduce their waiting time, especially those needing a license test. They can do so at: dmv.ny.gov/reservation.

The department has also purchased document authentication devices to help expedite license and permit transactions.