Huntington DMV moving Monday to new site in Dix Hills

The state Department of Motor Vehicles is relocating a local office to Dix Hills from Huntington, starting Monday, the agency wrote in a news release Friday.

The office is moving from 813 New York Ave. to 1815 East Jericho Tpke., next to Retro Fitness, the release said.

The release said the new location is "along a major roadway, providing easier access to residents throughout the county."

Friday was the old site's last day of service, with the new location opening Monday.

"As with all state-run DMV offices, in-person services will be provided by reservation only. Customers can make a reservation online," dmv.ny.gov, the release said. It noted that many DMV transactions can be done online, including registration, changing one's address or renewing a license — if it expires between March 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, according to the DMV website.

The Dix hills location will include "a learner permit test room to allow customers to take the permit test on site."

The reservation policy was put into place in mid-March, and then DMV offices across New York State were ordered closed days later as the pandemic swept through New York State and the government sought to halt the spread of the virus.

Not until summer did the DMV's offices on Long Island reopen, and expiration dates were extended for licenses and nondriver IDs.

The agency had already been swamped since late 2019, when the state started allowing immigrants living in the United States illegally to apply for driver’s licenses under the so-called "Green Light Law." Lines snaked around the exterior of DMV offices for weeks well into 2020.