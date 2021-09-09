A homeless mama dog rescued from an uncertain future on the Gulf Coast has given birth to eight adorable pups in the comfort of a Long Island home.

Lulu, a Labrador mix, was one of 55 dogs transported from Louisiana to New York by North Shore Animal League America in hopes of finding them forever homes — and freeing up scarce animal shelter space for pets lost or displaced during Hurricane Ida.

"She’s incredible," Sylvia Ottaka, senior director of rescue and community outreach for the nonprofit which has a facility in Port Washington, said of Lulu. "As soon as she came in Monday, she just loved hanging out with us. She didn’t have to be in a kennel at all."

Ottaka said Lulu and the other dogs did not have owners and were at risk of being euthanized because shelters in Louisiana and other states are overcrowded.

One of North Shore’s medical staff members, who has experience helping pregnant dogs, took Lulu home on Monday. The pooch went into labor that night, continuing into Tuesday.

Lulu will nurse and take care of her puppies for the next eight weeks until they are old enough to be adopted.

At that time Lulu will be treated for heartworm and staffers will help find her a new home.

"She’s just a love," Ottaka said. "She’s so affectionate."

All of the 55 animals transported from Louisiana will be available for adoption after they undergo medical and behavioral evaluations, Ottaka said.

She said the dogs range in age from 8-week-old puppies to 7-year-old pooches. People interested in adopting should follow the dogs progress on North Shore Animal League America’s Facebook page or website.

"If someone is looking for a pet, this is the perfect time because we have so many beautiful dogs, different sizes and different breeds," Ottaka said. "People would definitely find their perfect match."