Efforts to free a dolphin stuck in the muddy tide in Manhasset Bay Tuesday night were called off, but rescuers plan to return Wednesday morning if the dolphin remains trapped, an official said.

Greg Weisburd, deputy chief for the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department, said attempts to free the dolphin from the shallow waters were called off about 8:30 p.m.

"It was a valiant effort by all," Weisburd said. "The dolphin is still alive. But with the low tide, it wasn’t helping. They were trying to push it out."

Weisburd added: "They will be back in the morning to see if it took off or it’s still there."

The dolphin became trapped about 6:30 p.m. in waters near Bayview Circle, according to Coast Guard New York’s Marine Rescue unit.

The Coast Guard will work with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to perform a health assessment on the dolphin and determine whether it can be released, or humanely euthanized, Rescue Unit officials said.

A person was with the dolphin when a sergeant and an officer from Nassau's 6th Precinct entered the mud to help, police said in a statement Tuesday night.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A Marine Bureau police officer and a fourth officer also assisted, cops said.

"The dolphin was lifted onto a kayak and dragged approximately 300 feet through the knee deep mud to an open area of water," the statement said. "The officers and civilian placed the dolphin in the water and made their way back to shore."

They put the dolphin in water deep enough for it to swim, police said, adding that two officers sustained lacerations to their feet and were treated at a hospital.

Members of Great Neck Alerts and the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department attempted to guide the dolphin to deeper water from a small boat.

Representatives with the Marine Rescue Center in Riverhead also responded to evaluate the dolphin, police said.

Posts on social media showed law enforcement and first responders working to bring the dolphin to shore.

Weisburd said it appeared the dolphin was sick or injured.

"There was something wrong with him," he said. "I don’t know if he’s going to make it or not. We will try again tomorrow."

Last year, a 5-foot-long, short-beaked dolphin was spotted in the Mill River in late July and found dead a month later, the Coast Guard said.