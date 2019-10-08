Two dozen people rallied in Hauppauge Tuesday morning, ahead of Supreme Court arguments in the case of a man who said he was fired from a Calverton skydiving company because he was gay.

The suit, filed by the estate of Donald Zarda, is one of three being considered by the country's highest court Tuesday. At issue in the closely watched cases is whether federal civil rights law protects LGBT people from job discrimination.

Most states currently don't protect employees from workplace discrimination due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“This is an extremely important day for our country and the LGBT community," said David Kilmnick, president and CEO of the LGBT Network. If the Supreme Court rules against the workers who claim they were discriminated against, it could mean “our freedom taken away in a nation that is supposed to stand for equality and justice for all."

He added, “I can’t believe in this day and age we are actually having Supreme Court hearings to determine whether it is legal to discriminate against a group of people in our country."

People at the rally included public officials, LGBT advocates, and community groups. Several carried signs saying “LGBT rights are workers rights” and “Equality for all means everyone.”

Zarda, a skydiving instructor from Missouri who had been living on Long Island for the summer, was fired from Altitude Express, also known as Skydive Long Island, in 2010.

Zarda, now deceased, had contended that he was fired after telling a woman he was preparing to take on a dive that he was gay. Zarda has said that he would sometimes reveal his sexual orientation to allay concerns women might have about being strapped together during a dive.

The company, meanwhile, has said that Zarda was fired because of his customer service.

Zarda initially lost his lawsuit, but the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled for him.

Zarda's case has been consolidated with that of a man who claimed he lost his job working for Clayton County, Georgia, after he began playing in a gay recreational softball league. The Supreme Court is also expected to hear arguments Tuesday in the case of a transgender funeral director from Michigan who was fired when she told her employer that she had struggled with gender identity issues almost her whole life and planned to begin dressing as a woman.

The issue to be determined is whether Title 7, a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that bars discrimination in employment because of sex, covers LGBT people.

During the Obama years, the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission had changed its long-standing interpretation of civil rights law to include discrimination against LGBT people. The law prohibits discrimination because of sex, but has no specific protection for sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Trump administration and the employers say Congress could easily settle the matter by amending Title 7 to include LGBT people. Legislation to that effect is pending in Congress, but is not likely to pass the Republican-controlled Senate.

But the workers contend, and the lower courts that have ruled for them have reasoned, that the law as it stands plainly covers sexual orientation and gender identity because discrimination against them is based on generalizations about sex that have nothing to do with their ability to do their jobs.

They also argue that they were fired for not conforming to sex stereotypes, a form of sex discrimination that the Supreme Court recognized 30 years ago.

