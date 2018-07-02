TODAY'S PAPER
Dozens of cats found living in waste inside Garden City home, officials say

The house has been condemned and the homeowner faces animal cruelty charges, the Nassau County District Attorney's Office said.

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com
An estimated 30 cats were found living in waste inside a Garden City home that was condemned Monday, officials said. 

Officials from the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals searched the Garden Street home of Thane Matthews, 62, on Monday morning, said SPCA head, Gary Rogers.

They found the cats living in feces and garbage, Rogers said. Six of the cats were removed to be evaluated by a veterinarian and traps were placed in the home to catch the others.

The house was ventilated by the Garden City Fire Department as ammonia levels were found to be "very high" from an excess of animal urine, Rogers said.

The house has been condemned, a spokeswoman for the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office said.

Matthews is scheduled to be arraigned Monday for overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, failure to provide proper sustenance and failure to provide proper food and drink to impounded animals, the Nassau District Attorney’s Office said.

