Long Island

DMV services now offered at some AAA offices, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo says

The AAA's Garden City office is one of six in New York State that can now handle transactions like renewing drivers licenses for their members. Credit: Sipa USA via AP/Stephen Zenner / SOPA Images

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
New Yorkers that need to renew their driver's license or registration now have an alternative: Six AAA offices, including one on Long Island, can handle such transactions for members of the auto club, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said on Thursday.

On Long Island, the AAA office in Garden City will offer these services. The other AAA locations are in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Yonkers and Nanuet in Rockland County.

Long Islanders can also look forward to state Department of Motor Vehicles services soon being available at AAA offices in East Meadow and Farmingdale.

The AAA can now help New Yorkers with renewing drivers licenses, upgrading to REAL ID or Enhanced licenses, replacing documents, applying for veteran status designation, and changing information like addresses. Registrations can also be renewed, replaced or modified.

The AAA, like the state DMV, requires appointments be made for the services.

After Oct. 1, New Yorkers will only be able to use an Enhanced or REAL ID to board a domestic flight or enter some federal buildings, the state DMV said on its web site. Only the Enhanced IDs can be used to cross into Canada, Mexico or the Caribbean.

While REAL IDs have special security markings, only the Enhanced ID has a chip and a barcode to give customs officials travelers' "biographic and biometric data" as they near checkpoints, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security web site says.

Obtaining one of these two forms of identification requires an in-person visit.

"This partnership gives New Yorkers in New York City, Long Island and the Mid-Hudson region another pathway to the DMV, making it easier and more convenient to access the essential services they need," Cuomo said in a statement.

AAA Northeast President and CEO John R. Galvin said, "In strict adherence to the Governor's COVID-19 guidance, we are excited to be opening New York offices with the goal of helping and serving during this challenging time. We're eager to get this innovative partnership off to a great start."

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

