In mid-December, New York State started granting immigrants who are in this country illegally the ability to obtain a driver’s license under the so-called “Green Light Law.”

Immigrant advocates and public officials including Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the program would make the roads safer by forcing the immigrants to pass a written test and a road test, and get car insurance. Others protested that immigrants living in the country illegally should not be getting licenses.

Immediately DMV offices throughout Long Island were inundated with customers. Immigrants started lining up as early as 4 a.m. and lines snaked around the outside of buildings.

It took many people including legal U.S. citizens hours or an entire day for basic transactions. Some could not even get it done in a day and had to come back.

It all led to widespread frustration and anger among many customers.

In mid-January DMV said it was taking steps to shorten the lines and wait times. They hired more staff — a total of 400 including some before mid-December — opened some offices on Saturdays, and opened some an hour early, at 7:30 a.m.

Today, residents and immigrant advocates say the situation has improved but is still not perfect, with a wait of several hours for transactions common. DMV officials say they are dealing with triple the normal number of customers they get.

1) What do immigrants living unlawfully in the United States need to get a license?

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

They have to bring a combination of documents that prove their legal name, date of birth and New York State residency. These include a valid, unexpired passport from their country or a “consular card” issued by the consulates of their countries here. Also, a valid foreign driver's license that includes a photo and is unexpired or expired for less than 24 months. Border crossing cards, foreign marriage or divorce records, or foreign birth certificates can also be used. Proof of residency can include documents such as bank statements, credit card statements, canceled checks, postmarked mail, residential leases, and utility bills.

2) How long are these lines going to last? What’s being done to address the lines?

While by most accounts the long lines and waits have improved, no one is sure when the situation will be back to normal at DMV. The agency has added staff, expanded hours and opened some offices on Saturdays to address the lines. If there is a wait, DMV is offering customers return tickets to come back to the office at a specific time later in the day so they can avoid waiting in the office. Despite all that, some people still report waits of a few hours for basic transactions. And there are further unknowns: as the immigrants apply for and receive their driver's permits, they will move on to the full license process, which involves a road test. Some people worry that appointments for road tests will also get backlogged.

3) What is the rationale for the Green Light Law?

Proponents of the law including immigrant advocates and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo contend it will make the roads safer by forcing immigrants in the country illegally to pass a written test and a road test, and also get car insurance. Opponents contend these immigrants should not be getting licenses since they are here illegally and that the law will encourage illegal immigration. The Green Light Law contains provisions that limit data sharing, including to agencies that primarily enforce immigration laws, and requires the state to inform license holders when immigration and enforcement agencies request data from DMV. Some immigrant advocates estimate that as many as 80,000 people statewide, including 30,000 on Long Island, will be eligible for the licenses.

4) What are practical tips for those who want to go to the DMV to avoid the lines?

Both DMV officials and immigrants advocates say the most important thing anyone can do to reduce their wait is to do their transaction online if permitted, or, if it is not permitted, go online and make a reservation for a scheduled day and time to come in.