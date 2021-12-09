TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long Island

Driver charged with DWI after car crashes into poll, bursts into flames

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Nassau County police arrested a Far Rockaway man charged with driving while intoxicated in Woodmere after he crashed into a pole, causing his SUV to burst into flames early Thursday.

Police said Willie Bryant, 54, was driving a 2018 blue Mercedes SUV on Elm Street and Broadway in Woodmere about 12:20 a.m. when he crashed into a utility poll, splitting it in half.

Police, responding to 911 calls, found the car ablaze and two men laying outside the vehicle including Bryant. He had glassy, bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol on his breath and was treated for two broken ankles, police said.

The passenger, 43, broke his collarbone and multiple cracked ribs. Both men were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Bryant was arrested at 12:49 a.m. and charged with DWI, third degree assault and driving without a license. Police said he would be arraigned after he was medically cleared.

Firefighters and police stopped the vehicle fire from spreading to any surrounding homes or property, police said.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Latest Long Island News

Acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron
Suffolk police extend traffic enforcement program
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she
Letitia James quits race for New York governor
Former Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy, shown in
Newsday court filing: Levy secrecy demands 'beyond the pale'
Suffolk Police officer Timothy Thrane greets acting Police
Suffolk cop critically injured by alleged drunk driver goes home after 'miracle' recovery
Dr. Manjul Shukla transfers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into
Hochul: 'Alarm going off' on COVID-19; additional steps coming
Jim Malatras has resigned as chancellor of New
Malatras, caught up in Cuomo scandal, resigns as SUNY chancellor
Didn’t find what you were looking for?