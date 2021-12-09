Driver charged with DWI after car crashes into poll, bursts into flames

Nassau County police arrested a Far Rockaway man charged with driving while intoxicated in Woodmere after he crashed into a pole, causing his SUV to burst into flames early Thursday.

Police said Willie Bryant, 54, was driving a 2018 blue Mercedes SUV on Elm Street and Broadway in Woodmere about 12:20 a.m. when he crashed into a utility poll, splitting it in half.

Police, responding to 911 calls, found the car ablaze and two men laying outside the vehicle including Bryant. He had glassy, bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol on his breath and was treated for two broken ankles, police said.

The passenger, 43, broke his collarbone and multiple cracked ribs. Both men were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Bryant was arrested at 12:49 a.m. and charged with DWI, third degree assault and driving without a license. Police said he would be arraigned after he was medically cleared.

Firefighters and police stopped the vehicle fire from spreading to any surrounding homes or property, police said.