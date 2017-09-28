Newsday photographers flew a drone over some of Long Island's most recognizable locations like Jones Beach, Montauk and Sagamore Hill, and the results were breathtaking.
Montauk Lighthouse(Credit: Newsday / Jeffrey Basinger)
The Montauk Lighthouse is seen on June 21, 2017.
Long Beach(Credit: Chris Ware)
The boardwalk in Long Beach is seen on July 12, 2017.
Pinelawn Cemetery(Credit: Chris Ware)
Long Island National Cemetery is seen on August 10, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jones Beach(Credit: Newsday / Jeffrey Basinger)
The Jones Beach 231-foot-tall water tower, erected in 1930, as seen on June 13, 2017.
Westbury Gardens(Credit: Chris Ware)
Westbury Gardens is seen on Aug. 22, 2017.
Blydenberg County Park(Credit: Newsday / Jeffrey Basinger)
Blydenberg County Park is seen on Aug. 25, 2017.
Cold Spring Harbor(Credit: Chris Ware)
Cold Spring Harbor is seen on June 7, 2017.
Cold Spring Harbor(Credit: Chris Ware)
Another view of Cold Spring Harbor as seen on June 7, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Long Island Expressway(Credit: Chris Ware)
A stretch of the Long Island Expressway, as seen on Aug.16, 2017.
Robert Moses Causeway(Credit: Newsday / Jeffrey Basinger)
The Robert Moses Causeway is seen on June 15, 2017.
Sagamore Hill(Credit: Chris Ware)
Sagamore Hill is seen on Aug. 23, 2017.
Flower Hill(Credit: Newsday / Jeffrey Basinger)
Flower Hill is seen on Sept.11, 2017.
Nassau Coliseum(Credit: Chris Ware)
The renovated Nassau Coliseum, as seen on July 10, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.