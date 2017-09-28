Subscribe
    Newsday photographers flew a drone over some of Long Island's most recognizable locations like Jones Beach, Montauk and Sagamore Hill, and the results were breathtaking.

    Montauk Lighthouse

    2017.
    (Credit: Newsday / Jeffrey Basinger)

    The Montauk Lighthouse is seen on June 21, 2017.

    Long Beach

    July 12, 2017.
    (Credit: Chris Ware)

    The boardwalk in Long Beach is seen on July 12, 2017.

    Pinelawn Cemetery

    10, 2017.
    (Credit: Chris Ware)

    Long Island National Cemetery is seen on August 10, 2017.

    Jones Beach

    1930, as seen on June 13, 2017.
    (Credit: Newsday / Jeffrey Basinger)

    The Jones Beach 231-foot-tall water tower, erected in 1930, as seen on June 13, 2017.

    Westbury Gardens

    Westbury Gardens is seen on Aug. 22, 2017.
    (Credit: Chris Ware)

    Westbury Gardens is seen on Aug. 22, 2017.

    Blydenberg County Park

    2017.
    (Credit: Newsday / Jeffrey Basinger)

    Blydenberg County Park is seen on Aug. 25, 2017.

    Cold Spring Harbor

    2017.
    (Credit: Chris Ware)

    Cold Spring Harbor is seen on June 7, 2017.

    Cold Spring Harbor

    on June 7, 2017.
    (Credit: Chris Ware)

    Another view of Cold Spring Harbor as seen on June 7, 2017.

    Long Island Expressway

    seen on Aug.16, 2017.
    (Credit: Chris Ware)

    A stretch of the Long Island Expressway, as seen on Aug.16, 2017.

    Robert Moses Causeway

    15, 2017.
    (Credit: Newsday / Jeffrey Basinger)

    The Robert Moses Causeway is seen on June 15, 2017.

    Sagamore Hill

    Sagamore Hill is seen on Aug. 23, 2017.
    (Credit: Chris Ware)

    Sagamore Hill is seen on Aug. 23, 2017.

    Flower Hill

    Flower Hill is seen on Sept.11, 2017.
    (Credit: Newsday / Jeffrey Basinger)

    Flower Hill is seen on Sept.11, 2017.

    Nassau Coliseum

    10, 2017.
    (Credit: Chris Ware)

    The renovated Nassau Coliseum, as seen on July 10, 2017.

