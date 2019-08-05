TODAY'S PAPER
Man drowns in Ridge home swimming pool, police say

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Suffolk police on Monday said there are no signs of injuries on the body of a Ridge man who drowned in his home swimming pool Sunday evening and authorities do not suspect foul play.

Kenneth Kelly, 67, was found “unresponsive” inside the above-ground pool at about 6:35 p.m. when officers responded to the house on Raynor Road after a family member called for help, police said.

Kelly, who lived at the house, was pronounced dead by a Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s physician assistant, police said. The cause of death was believed to be drowning.

“We are waiting on an autopsy to determine whether or not Kelly had a medical condition,” police said.

