Two East Meadow men were charged after police said they conducted a hand-to-hand drug transaction on an East Meadow street Monday.

James Capolino, 38, of Park Avenue is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a controlled substance, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and criminal possession of a weapon, police said in a news release.

Dominick Cestaro, 18, of Nostrand Avenue is charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Their attorneys could not be reached for comment.

Police said officers observed Capolino drive a 2006 Toyota Camry up to a Ford Mustang driven by Cestaro in the area of Rugby Street and McKinley Avenue at about 5:20 p.m. Monday when the suspects conducted a drug sale. Police arrested Cestaro at the scene while Capolino, police said, left the scene and was arrested at his home.

Police said they recovered from the home 52 grams of cocaine, 500 milligrams of crack/cocaine, 460 pills of alprazolam, a “Billy Club” in addition to an undisclosed amount of cash.

Capolino was arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead. He was being held on $10,000 bond or $7,500 cash and is due back in court Friday.

It was unclear late Wednesday whether Cestaro’s proceeding had taken place.