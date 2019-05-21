The Freeport man who prosecutors said did drug deals from his janitor job at Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County while running a narcotics ring with California ties has admitted to selling heroin.

Darrell Boyd, 51, pleaded guilty Friday in Nassau County Court to criminal sale of a controlled substance, court records show.

Under a plea bargain, Acting State Supreme Court Justice William O’Brien committed to giving Boyd a punishment of three years in prison at his June sentencing, said Boyd’s attorney, David Haber.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said at a March news conference after the indictment of Boyd and 13 others that he ran an “unusually brazen” operation by selling drugs from the office of the Roosevelt nonprofit during business hours.

The nonprofit, which didn’t immediately comment Tuesday on Boyd’s plea, wasn’t aware of Boyd's drug sales on its property, the district attorney has said.

Authorities said investigators seized narcotics with a combined street value of about $600,000 to $700,000 as part of the overall bust, including more than 50,000 doses of heroin destined for Nassau’s streets.

Law enforcement officials said the indictment followed a yearlong probe in which they also recovered 22 pounds of marijuana, 192 grams of cocaine, a gun and about $220,000.

Boyd, also known as “Fab,” had been facing up to 12 and ½ to 25 years behind bars, prosecutors said previously.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

They alleged Boyd sold drugs he acquired from his suppliers on consignment, paying back the dealers after offloading the product.

“The fact that we were able to evaluate evidence early, shortly after the indictment, helped reach a resolution early,” Haber said Tuesday of the case against his client. “I thought it was a fair resolution.”

Court records show charges remain pending against other defendants, including against Tony McClam, 49, of Roosevelt. Prosecutors have alleged McClam, who has pleaded not guilty, was one of Boyd’s biggest suppliers and shipped drugs from California.

Investigators in Orange County, California, seized about $300,000 worth of cocaine, which McClam had arranged for shipment to Long Island, according to Singas' office.

Prosecutors also said authorities seized uncut heroin that could have been made into 40,000 doses for sale on the street from the home of McClam – whom a Nassau jury convicted of separate drug felonies at a March trial.