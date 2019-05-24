Think before you drink.

That's the message from police agencies across Long Island, which have vowed to step up drunken driving enforcement campaigns this Memorial Day weekend — both on the roads and on the water.

In Nassau, County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, among others, urged residents and their guests to make a pledge not to drive impaired or intoxicated, especially this holiday weekend, which signals the unofficial kickoff of the summer season. State Police and Suffolk police have also announced increased holiday weekend patrols.

"As State Police and local law enforcement step up their efforts to crack down on impaired and reckless driving this weekend, I am urging all motorists to drive responsibly, don't get behind the wheel if you have been drinking, and plan ahead for a sober ride home," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement Thursday. "If your holiday plans include alcohol, make arrangements for a safe ride home."

Police across Long Island said motorists can expect to see not only increased patrols, but increased sobriety checkpoints. Boaters can also expected increased presence of marine patrol units looking to crackdown on drunken boating.

"Every day, 29 people in the U.S. die in motor vehicle crashes that involve an alcohol-impaired driver, and unfortunately, that number goes up on holiday weekends," Curran said in a statement. "We will not tolerate anyone getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs or alcohol in Nassau County. We will do everything in our power to keep the roads safe this weekend, including any necessary additional enforcement."

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas added: "Drunk and drugged driving robs families of mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, spouses and friends … Endangering others by driving while impaired is criminal, and you will be prosecuted."