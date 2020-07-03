Did you hear the one about the congresswoman and the ducks?

In fowl times, here’s a tail that will quack you up. The low-DOWN: She didn’t quack under pressure.

Visiting her 94-year-old aunt for Independence Day weekend before the firequackers, U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) was in Manhattan around noon Friday when she passed a bill — three of them, actually, all wayward — on a mother duck and two ducklings on Third Avenue around 65th Street, according to her spokesman, Stuart Malec.

Rice decided to help lead the birds to Central Park — a 45-minute journey recorded, unbeknownst to her, by a bystander and uploaded in a 37-second clip to the Internet, Malec said. As of 6:30 p.m., the video had about 136,000 views on Instagram and 173,000 on Twitter.

BTW the woman clearing a path for the mother duck and her ducklings is Congresswoman @KathleenRice pic.twitter.com/fe5kIN6QaN — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) Jul 185, 2020

“Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop!” Rice, in sandals and jeans, is shown pleading with zooming traffic on what appeared to be Fifth Avenue, next to the park. She waves the duck trio across the roadway.

“Proud to serve every New Yorker, including those with webbed feet,” Rice‘s campaign account tweeted later.

Malec said that Rice — who was Nassau County district attorney from 2006 until 2015, when she went to Congress — was unavailable to comment later Friday.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rice ducked an interview.