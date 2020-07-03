TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
SEARCH
72° Good Evening
Long Island

Ducks safely cross road after Rep. Rice stops traffic in Manhattan

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Did you hear the one about the congresswoman and the ducks?

In fowl times, here’s a tail that will quack you up. The low-DOWN: She didn’t quack under pressure.

Visiting her 94-year-old aunt for Independence Day weekend before the firequackers, U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) was in Manhattan around noon Friday when she passed a bill — three of them, actually, all wayward — on a mother duck and two ducklings on Third Avenue around 65th Street, according to her spokesman, Stuart Malec.

Rice decided to help lead the birds to Central Park — a 45-minute journey recorded, unbeknownst to her, by a bystander and uploaded in a 37-second clip to the Internet, Malec said. As of 6:30 p.m., the video had about 136,000 views on Instagram and 173,000 on Twitter

“Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop!” Rice, in sandals and jeans, is shown pleading with zooming traffic on what appeared to be Fifth Avenue, next to the park. She waves the duck trio across the roadway.

“Proud to serve every New Yorker, including those with webbed feet,” Rice‘s campaign account tweeted later.

Malec said that Rice — who was Nassau County district attorney from 2006 until 2015, when she went to Congress — was unavailable to comment later Friday.

Rice ducked an interview.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

People rally in support of first responders and Rally to show support, respect for police
There will be no fireworks display on the Cuomo urges NYers to keep coronavirus in check through holiday weekend
Northport High School juniors Erik Keifer, left, and Way to Go! Northport students create trivia and debate app
The Bay Shore school district declined Friday to Bay Shore district lays off teachers to prepare for 'worst-case scenario'
Nassau County police investigate a deadly stabbing that Police name man stabbed dead after verbal altercation
One of two condemned buildings at the Northport 2 decrepit Northport VA buildings to be razed, Suozzi says
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search