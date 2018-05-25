From the roads to the open waters, Long Island law enforcement officers will be out in full force this holiday weekend looking for motorists and boaters under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Nassau, Suffolk and State police each said they are increasing their DWI patrols to deter motorists from driving under the influence this Memorial Day weekend.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said the department will conduct checkpoints and increase patrols through the weekend targeting intoxicated motorists, aggressive drivers and seat belt infractions using money from the state’s Traffic Safety Committee Safe Driving Enforcement grant and Stop-DWI grant.

Officers will also be on foot, bicycles and ATVs, Hart said.

“The Suffolk County Police Department will have an increased presence on the roadways and waterways this holiday weekend to apprehend those who operate a vehicle or boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” Hart said in a statement.

Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini said there will be enhanced weekend patrols by members of the office’s East End DWI Task Force. The task force includes law enforcement from 10 towns and villages on Suffolk’s East End, as well as members of Suffolk and State police and the county’s sheriff’s office.

Nassau Police Det. Maureen Roach said the department will have extra officers on the roads across the county.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Friday said motorists across the state can expect sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols by both marked and unmarked State Police vehicles.

“Impaired driving is reckless, dangerous, and a crime, and state and local law enforcement will be out in full force to keep our roadways safe,” Cuomo said in a statement.

On Memorial Day weekend last year, troopers arrested 237 people for driving under the influence, issued 12,169 tickets, and investigated 146 vehicle crashes that resulted in 190 people injured, state officials said.

Meanwhile, waterfront towns such as Huntington, Islip, Oyster Bay and Hempstead announced they will increase their boating while intoxicated patrols.

“Be smart; do not consume alcoholic products if you are operating a boat or car,” said Tara Spohrer, a program manager with Mothers Against Drunk Driving during a news conference Thursday announcing increased BWI patrols on the Long Island Sound, Oyster Bay Harbor and the Great South Bay.

Roach said the department’s Marine Bureau will add extra boats on the south and north shores this weekend.