Long Island

North Babylon man charged in DWI with kids in car, police say

By Obiageli S. Chukwuma obiageli.chukwuma@newsday.com
A Suffolk County man was arrested Thursday night after he was driving drunk with two children younger than 16 in his car, Nassau County police said. 

Police said Howard Dwyer, 53, of North Babylon, was heading east on the Southern State Parkway, west of Exit 39 in Babylon, when he was pulled over. 

Upon further investigation, police said, it was determined Dwyer was intoxicated. 

Police said two children were sitting in the back seat of Dwyer's vehicle.

Police said they charged Dwyer with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, under Leandra's Law, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Both children were placed in the care of a family member, police said. 

Dwyer was set to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.

